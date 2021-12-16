TRRC makes additional copies of its final report and gives it to justice ministry to be shared with national assembly, UN and others

The Truth, Reconciliation and Reparations Commission said today it has submitted additional copies of its final report to the ministry of justice for distribution stakeholders.

“The Secretariat of the Truth, Reconciliation and Reparations Commission (TRRC) has submitted an additional ten hard copies and fifteen soft copies on flash drives of its final report to the Ministry of Justice for onward distribution to stakeholders. These include the National Assembly, the United Nations Secretary General and other local, regional and international organisations,” a statement said.

According to the TRRC, Minister of Justice Dawda Jallow and during a meeting on December 3 requested that copies of the report be sent to his office and they will do the distribution.

