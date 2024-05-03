OIC Secretary-General Calls for Increased Efforts and Solidarity on the Palestinian Cause

- Advertisement -

By: Alieu Jallow

The Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Conference, H.E. Mr. Hissein Brahim Taha, during the preparatory meetings of the 15th edition of the Islamic Summit in Banjul, called for increased efforts and solidarity on the Palestinian Cause, noting the challenges facing the organization in its efforts to enhance cooperation and solidarity, particularly the current insurgency in Palestine, which requires the central and unifying cause of the joint Islamic action system.

He highlighted the serious developments facing the Palestinian Cause, especially the ongoing aggression in Gaza, the escalating crimes of deliberate killing, colonial settlement, Judaization of the city of Al-Quds, and violation of the sanctity of the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque.

H.E. Taha congratulated The Gambia on taking over the Chair of the Summit, thus affirming the General Secretariat’s full willingness to cooperate and coordinate with the Gambian government for the success of the Summit.

On his part, H.E. Eng. Waleed bin Abdulkarim El-Khereiji, Vice-Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, commended the efforts made by The Gambia in ensuring the successful organization of the 15th Islamic Summit in Banjul. He recalled the contributions, efforts, and initiatives of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia during its presidency of the 14th Summit, especially in support of the Palestinian Cause.

Gambia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation, and Gambians Abroad, Mr. Mamadou Tangara, who also chairs the Council of Foreign Ministers preparatory meeting, elaborated on the role of the OIC in addressing the various challenges facing Member States.

Minister Tangara took the opportunity to welcome the delegations of the participating countries.

The CFM meeting examines the documents of the 15th Islamic Summit and the SOM report that will be submitted during the summit Conference for a Final Communiqué that will set out the OIC’s positions regarding the issues on its agenda as well as a Resolution on Palestine and Al-Quds Al-Sharif, and the Banjul Declaration.