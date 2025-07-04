Atlanta: A July 4th Pilgrimage for Gambians Abroad, Says Gov’t Spokesperson

- Advertisement -

Written by: The Fatu Network Editorial

Government Spokesperson Ebrima G. Sankareh has highlighted the cultural and emotional significance of Atlanta, Georgia, to Gambians living in the United States, describing it as a “pilgrimage point” for July 4th celebrations.

Speaking on West Coast Radio’s Coffee Time with Peter Gomez, in an episode aired on Thursday, July 4, Sankareh—himself a father of four residing in the U.S.—sent greetings to his children and remarked, “Now they’ll be flocking to Atlanta, Georgia, for the annual, you know, pilgrimage. Gambians, for some reason, choose Atlanta to be the pilgrimage point for the July 4th celebration.”

He cited Atlanta’s large Gambian community and added that former mayors of Serekunda and Banjul had lived or studied there, reflecting the strong personal and historic ties many Gambians maintain with the city.