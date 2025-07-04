Saturday, July 5, 2025

Sillah Defends Road Projects, Dismisses Social Media Critics as “Idle”

Written by: The Fatu Network Newsroom

Transport Minister Ebrima Sillah has defended the quality of roads being built under the Barrow administration, responding to criticism on social media by describing some of it as “idle talk” and “deliberate misinformation.”

Speaking on West Coast Radio’s Coffee Time on Thursday, July 4, Sillah said many of those raising concerns “don’t even know what quality means in terms of road construction,” and pointed out that critics often share photos during the rainy season of roads that are still incomplete. He noted that all projects are overseen by contractors, consultants, the National Roads Authority (NRA), and international evaluators, including experts from abroad.

On drainage, Sillah said most new roads are designed with proper structures to handle runoff, and that flooding during construction is often temporary. “Give it 15 to 30 minutes—or even an hour—and the water will run away,” he said, adding that a Greater Banjul drainage study has already been completed.

He also criticised what he described as attempts by some commentators to attract “likes and cheap popularity,” saying: “We don’t have time for that. We have a country to build.”

