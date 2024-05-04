Sunday, May 5, 2024

President Barrow Underscores Gambia’s Commitment to Championing Peace and Stability In Conflict Regions

By: Alieu Jallow

President Adama Barrow, Chair of the OIC, has affirmed The Gambia’s commitment to championing peace and stability in conflict regions. He noted that they will advocate for implementing diplomatic solutions and providing humanitarian assistance to alleviate the suffering of distressed people.

“Through proactive engagement and meaningful dialogue, we will encourage unity and solidarity among Member States, based on a shared vision of a peaceful, prosperous, and equitable future for all,” Barrow outlined.

The President emphasized the need to address the prolonged conflict in Palestine and the devastating wars in Gaza, stressing that these encounters have caused endless human suffering for over seventy-five (75) years.

He emphasized the plight of the Palestinians, describing it as a matter of grave concern not only to the Muslim Ummah but also to the entire world.

“The ongoing violence, instability in the region, and the humanitarian crisis in Gaza continue to make the prospects for peace remote. In fact, the hostilities pose a serious threat to regional stability and global peace,” Barrow said. “I call upon Member States to take decisive action to address the root causes of the conflict and work towards a just and lasting solution. This should include convening a Comprehensive Peace Conference for all stakeholders to negotiate a settlement that provides for the rights, dignity, security, and sovereignty of the communities affected.”

The OIC Chairman commended South Africa for taking the bold decision to initiate a lawsuit against Israel at the International Court of Justice, noting that this bold move illustrates the collective commitment of the international community to the principles of justice and human rights.

“Your Excellencies, under The Gambia’s Chairmanship of the OIC, agreed strategies and initiatives will be implemented to promote solidarity, unity, and problem-solving among Member States. The approach will aim at advancing the Organization’s main objectives. The Gambia is thus willing to enhance Dialogue, Cooperation, and Mediation to resolve conflicts among Member States.”

The case of Palestine and the issues facing the Muslim Ummah were widely discussed and emphasized, with Gambia’s leadership pledging commitment to championing peace advocacy of member states.

OIC Secretary-General Calls for Increased Efforts and Solidarity on the Palestinian Cause

