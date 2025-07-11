Ministry of Tourism Provides Cutting-edge Data Collection Equipment to Partner Institutions

- Advertisement -

By Dawda Baldeh

The Ministry of Tourism, Arts, and Culture has provided cutting-edge data collection equipment to its partner institutions to enhance the collection, analysis, and dissemination of tourism data.

The Tourism Diversification and Resilience in The Gambia Project, which is supported by the World Bank through IDA funds, aims to enhance data collection and dissemination.

During the handover ceremony in Banjul, Abdoulie Jobe, Minister of Tourism, Arts, and Culture, referred to the event as a significant achievement in transforming the management and growth of tourism in The Gambia through the use of accurate data.

The equipment includes computers, tablets, servers, and printers.

“The GTBoard will use the equipment to improve data collection,” he stated.

The recipients include the National Centre for Arts and Culture, the Gambia Immigration Department, and the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture.

“Beneficiary institutions are expected to ensure the proper use and maintenance of the equipment for its intended purposes,” he stressed.

He expressed hope that this would allow them to evaluate the true economic impact of tourism across various sectors to build long-term institutional capacity.

“Our aim is to create a sustainable, data-driven tourism sector where decisions are made based on facts rather than opinions,” he remarked.

Momodou Ceesay, the Project Director, highlighted the essential role the equipment will play in tourism data collection.

This initiative is part of key project components designed to enhance data collection in tourism statistics.

“Without statistics, we cannot account for the number of tourists visiting our country,” he stated.

Assistant Commissioner, Binta KJ. Barrow, Commissioner for Migration Management, speaking on behalf of the beneficiaries, noted that the provision of equipment will significantly improve their operational capabilities, emphasising that such initiatives are vital and commending the Ministry of Tourism and its partners for their efforts.

The equipment provided to various institutions is expected to facilitate the collection, analysis, and dissemination of tourism data in the country, ensuring informed decision-making and strategic planning for data gathering to account for tourism’s contribution to the economy.