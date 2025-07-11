Parliament Approves Student Loan Scheme to Expand Access to Higher Education

- Advertisement -

By: The Fatu Network News Desk

The Gambia’s National Assembly has officially passed the Students Revolving Loan Scheme Bill, 2025, paving the way for greater access to tertiary and higher education across the country.

- Advertisement -

In a press release issued Friday, July 11, the Ministry of Higher Education, Research, Science and Technology (MoHERST) described the bill’s passage as “a major step forward in the Government’s efforts to make tertiary and higher education more accessible and inclusive for all Gambians.”

According to the Ministry, the new legislation will establish a national loan scheme aimed at supporting students financially throughout their educational journey. “Under the visionary leadership of His Excellency President Adama Barrow, this Scheme aims to remove financial barriers and promote national development through education,” the statement reads.

The newly passed law provides for the payment of tuition and related fees for students enrolled in accredited post-secondary, tertiary, and higher education institutions. It will also offer funding for academic research and learning within registered institutions and accredited programmes in The Gambia.

Among its stated objectives, the loan scheme seeks to “support students in financing their education and training programmes,” and to “advance the national ideals outlined in the Constitution of The Gambia.”

- Advertisement -

With the Bill now passed, the Ministry reaffirmed its dedication to “expanding opportunities for all students, strengthening the national education system, and investing in the future of Gambian youth.”