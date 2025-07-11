Friday, July 11, 2025

Parliament Approves Student Loan Scheme to Expand Access to Higher Education

27
- Advertisement -

By: The Fatu Network News Desk

The Gambia’s National Assembly has officially passed the Students Revolving Loan Scheme Bill, 2025, paving the way for greater access to tertiary and higher education across the country.

- Advertisement -

In a press release issued Friday, July 11, the Ministry of Higher Education, Research, Science and Technology (MoHERST) described the bill’s passage as “a major step forward in the Government’s efforts to make tertiary and higher education more accessible and inclusive for all Gambians.”

According to the Ministry, the new legislation will establish a national loan scheme aimed at supporting students financially throughout their educational journey. “Under the visionary leadership of His Excellency President Adama Barrow, this Scheme aims to remove financial barriers and promote national development through education,” the statement reads.

The newly passed law provides for the payment of tuition and related fees for students enrolled in accredited post-secondary, tertiary, and higher education institutions. It will also offer funding for academic research and learning within registered institutions and accredited programmes in The Gambia.

Among its stated objectives, the loan scheme seeks to “support students in financing their education and training programmes,” and to “advance the national ideals outlined in the Constitution of The Gambia.”

- Advertisement -

With the Bill now passed, the Ministry reaffirmed its dedication to “expanding opportunities for all students, strengthening the national education system, and investing in the future of Gambian youth.”

Previous article
Ministry of Tourism Provides Cutting-edge Data Collection Equipment to Partner Institutions

RELATED ARTICLES

[td_block_7 custom_title="Popular Posts" block_template_id="td_block_template_14" header_text_color="#222222" top_border_color="#f4f4f4" bottom_border_color="#444444" header_color="#f4f4f4" m6f_title_font_family="" f_header_font_weight="500" f_header_font_transform="uppercase" f_header_font_size="14" offset="20"]
Advertisement

2025 © The Fatu Network - Site by DigiTech Solutions

Reset password

Enter your email address and we will send you a link to change your password.

Get started with your account

to save your favourite homes and more

Sign up with email

Get started with your account

to save your favourite homes and more

By clicking the «SIGN UP» button you agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy
Powered by Estatik