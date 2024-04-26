GAP Urges Africans to Stand Against Rampant Visa Rejection

- Advertisement -

By: Dawda Baldeh

The leader of the opposition Gambia Action Party (GAP), Musa Ousainou Yali Batchilly, has urged African leaders to take a stand against the rampant rejection of visas for African citizens seeking entry into Europe or the United States.

Batchilly believes that African nations should unite to end this discriminatory practice and ensure that African citizens have the same opportunities to travel as those coming from Europe or the United States visiting Africa.

Batchilly argues that the visa rejection process is burdensome and costly for Africans, particularly Gambians, and lacks transparency and accountability.

He criticizes this systematic marginalization, which not only hinders individual aspirations for education, employment, and cultural enrichment but also perpetuates economic stagnation and fosters division and distrust.

The GAP leader firmly states that his party refuses to accept this violation of human dignity.

He denounces what he perceives as Western powers’ tactics of subjugation and manipulation, designed to maintain dependency and hinder the progress of African nations.

He believes that the refusal to grant visas is a calculated effort to stifle African advancement and perpetuate neo-colonial hegemony.

Batchilly emphasizes that the repercussions of visa rejections extend beyond mere administrative inconvenience.

He highlights how these rejections contribute to the perilous journey of irregular migration, where many young Gambians and Africans perish in their desperate quest for a better life due to limited opportunities.

According to Batchilly, a GAP-led government will be committed to forging a path of liberation and empowerment for all Gambians and Africans.

They demand an end to discriminatory visa practices that perpetuate inequality and injustice.

Batchilly calls on the international community to stand in solidarity with African nations and work together to dismantle barriers and foster cooperation and mutual respect.