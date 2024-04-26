Friday, April 26, 2024

“I am requesting a one-month extension to provide evidence of the D23 million withdrawal” – BAC Finance Manager Lamin Suso

143
- Advertisement -

By: Mama A. Touray

Following his request for the commission to grant him one week to provide evidence of the D23 million withdrawal he made, Lamin Suso sought an additional one month from the Local Government Commission of Inquiry to provide evidence of the said withdrawal, which was rejected by the commission.

- Advertisement -

Lamin Suso had initially asked for a week to provide evidence of the D23,381,286.53 withdrawal he made from the BAC accounts, which was granted. However, on his second appearance, Suso made another request, this time asking for one month.

“Madam Chair, I am requesting a one-month extension to provide evidence of the D23 million Dalasi withdrawal,” he said. Chairperson Jainaba Bah responded, “Sorry, Mr. Suso, we cannot grant more than 10 days.”

The Commission rejected the request and instructed him to obtain the documents.

Chairperson Bah further advised him, “You simply need to retrieve the documents and bring them. If you encounter any difficulties, just inform us, and we will take appropriate action.”

- Advertisement -

Bah also instructed the former Finance Manager to obtain the documents and reconcile with the Commission’s investigators.

Some of the withdrawals made by Suso on May 30, 2018, included amounts of over D146,000, D150,000, D70,000, and D3,000. On August 9, 2018, Lamin Suso withdrew D600,000 and D300,000. On September 10, 2018, he withdrew D200,000, and on September 15, 2018, he withdrew D100,000. On November 9, 2018, he withdrew D100,000, D400,000, and D200,000. On December 4, 2018, he withdrew D300,000. On January 2, 2019, he withdrew D600,000.

The Commission noted that sometimes he would withdraw large sums of money in a single day without explanation.

Lamin Suso testified that the money was used for office transactions but could not provide the evidence requested.

- Advertisement -

Lead Counsel Patrick Gomez asked Suso about the procedure for withdrawing money from the council’s account, and Suso said he collects cheques to make the withdrawals.

Counsel Gomez further inquired, “Where in the Financial Manual is it stated that a CEO or a Finance Director can sign cheques on behalf of council staff without following any process?” Suso responded, “I don’t see it stated anywhere in the manual.”

When asked if their actions were justified, Suso stated that the CEO and Finance Director are responsible for signing and issuing cheques.

Suso emphasized that it is unlawful to withdraw money contrary to the financial manual.

Lamin Suso had previously testified regarding the misappropriation of Council funds before the Commission during the institutional hearing on the Basse Area Council. He is currently under questioning regarding his time at the Brikama Area Council from May 2018 to February 2021.

Previous article
Collector Testifies About His Cash Books, Admits Giving Money to Finance Director
Next article
Sabally Breaks Silence on a Variety of Issues After His Move to NPP

RELATED ARTICLES

Popular Posts

Advertisement
The Fatu Network is the leading online news provider in The Gambia. The Fatu Network focuses on the truth, however inconvenient. It reports events from an independent and detached point of view. The Fatu Network owes allegiance to only The Gambia and the voiceless common Gambian man and woman. The need for Gambians to live in a country where the best traditions and ideals of democracy are recognized, appreciated and practiced is what led to the establishment of The Fatu Network. The Fatu Network is hugely committed to principles of justice, individual freedoms and liberties and for the state to defend and protect the fundamental rights and freedoms of citizens and also for the state to create conditions for their political, social, economic and other development. The Fatu Network’s motto is, “Truth then Justice”.
Facebook Instagram Twitter Vimeo Youtube

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© Copyright 2019 - The Fatu Network - - Site by DigiTech Solutions