“I am requesting a one-month extension to provide evidence of the D23 million withdrawal” – BAC Finance Manager Lamin Suso

By: Mama A. Touray

Following his request for the commission to grant him one week to provide evidence of the D23 million withdrawal he made, Lamin Suso sought an additional one month from the Local Government Commission of Inquiry to provide evidence of the said withdrawal, which was rejected by the commission.

Lamin Suso had initially asked for a week to provide evidence of the D23,381,286.53 withdrawal he made from the BAC accounts, which was granted. However, on his second appearance, Suso made another request, this time asking for one month.

“Madam Chair, I am requesting a one-month extension to provide evidence of the D23 million Dalasi withdrawal,” he said. Chairperson Jainaba Bah responded, “Sorry, Mr. Suso, we cannot grant more than 10 days.”

The Commission rejected the request and instructed him to obtain the documents.

Chairperson Bah further advised him, “You simply need to retrieve the documents and bring them. If you encounter any difficulties, just inform us, and we will take appropriate action.”

Bah also instructed the former Finance Manager to obtain the documents and reconcile with the Commission’s investigators.

Some of the withdrawals made by Suso on May 30, 2018, included amounts of over D146,000, D150,000, D70,000, and D3,000. On August 9, 2018, Lamin Suso withdrew D600,000 and D300,000. On September 10, 2018, he withdrew D200,000, and on September 15, 2018, he withdrew D100,000. On November 9, 2018, he withdrew D100,000, D400,000, and D200,000. On December 4, 2018, he withdrew D300,000. On January 2, 2019, he withdrew D600,000.

The Commission noted that sometimes he would withdraw large sums of money in a single day without explanation.

Lamin Suso testified that the money was used for office transactions but could not provide the evidence requested.

Lead Counsel Patrick Gomez asked Suso about the procedure for withdrawing money from the council’s account, and Suso said he collects cheques to make the withdrawals.

Counsel Gomez further inquired, “Where in the Financial Manual is it stated that a CEO or a Finance Director can sign cheques on behalf of council staff without following any process?” Suso responded, “I don’t see it stated anywhere in the manual.”

When asked if their actions were justified, Suso stated that the CEO and Finance Director are responsible for signing and issuing cheques.

Suso emphasized that it is unlawful to withdraw money contrary to the financial manual.

Lamin Suso had previously testified regarding the misappropriation of Council funds before the Commission during the institutional hearing on the Basse Area Council. He is currently under questioning regarding his time at the Brikama Area Council from May 2018 to February 2021.