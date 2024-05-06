OIC Summit Delegates Discuss Increase in International Efforts and Cooperation to Counter Islamophobia and Religious Hatred

- Advertisement -

By: Alieu Jallow

The Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, Hissein Brahim Taha, outlined that the cooperation discussed Islamophobia and religious hatred, as well as the increase in international efforts and cooperation to counter this phenomenon. According to him, this is achieved through the initiation and appointment of a Special Envoy of the OIC Secretary-General on Combating Islamophobia, who will work with all concerned parties and the international community to step up efforts in the face of this phenomenon.

SG Taha noted that the Summit stressed the need to enhance dialogue and mutual understanding among religions and cultures.

“The Summit also reaffirmed the OIC’s support for the right of the people of Jammu and Kashmir to self-determination, as well as the special attention the OIC attaches to Muslim communities and minorities in Member States, especially to the issue of the Rohingya Muslim community. In this regard, the Conference appreciated the pioneering role played by The Gambia in defending the Rohingya issue at the International Court of Justice, as well as the efforts made by Bangladesh and other countries in hosting Rohingya refugees.”

The plight and freedom of the people of Palestine stood out among their discussions, with the delegates issuing a resolution on the Cause of Palestine and Al-Quds Al-Sharif, and a Final Communiqué covering all political, humanitarian, legal, economic, cultural, and social aspects.

“The Resolution on Palestine and Al-Quds Al-Sharif has confirmed the OIC’s principled position in support of the Palestinian people and their just Cause. It demanded an immediate halt to Israeli aggression against the Gaza Strip, as well as facilitating adequate and sustainable delivery of aid to the Strip, and continuing Islamic actions to support Palestine’s right to obtain full membership in the United Nations, leading to the establishment of the State of Palestine, with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital,” Taha outlined.

The OIC Secretary-General emphasized that during the Summit, delegates affirmed their support for the UNRWA in its continuous role in pursuing legal action to prosecute Israel at the International Court of Justice and the International Criminal Court, to hold them accountable for their heinous crimes against the Palestinian people.

He further highlighted that the leaders of Member States and Heads of delegations pledged their support for the Afghan people, as well as opting for dialogue to reach peaceful solutions to the situations in Yemen, Libya, and Sudan.

The Conference also focused on promoting the rights of women, children, people with special needs, and youth, enhancing economic cooperation, trade exchanges, and agriculture to support food security and protect the environment.