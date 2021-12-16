‘The law gives us right to go to court’: Momodou Sabally vows that UDP will pursue ‘truth’ regarding December 4 election as party files petition

UDP leader Ousainou Darboe’s top lieutenant Momodou Sabally has vowed that UDP will pursue the truth regarding the December 4 poll.

UDP collapsed in dramatic fashion in a poll party leaders constantly said was finally taking UDP to State House. The party then quickly rejected the election result which saw President Barrow win by a landslide.

On Tuesday, UDP filed a petition at the Supreme Court asking the top court to scrap the election for alleged bribery and non-citizens voting.

Momodou Sabally speaking on the issue said: “We are a party of law and it’s the law that gives us the right to go to court. We want the truth to be known and we will pursue it to where it will be known. I want UDP supporters to know this is not just their issue.

“The whole country is now doubtful about this election. The party of Mamma Kandeh GDC have also refused the election and are making their own efforts to put evidence together and maybe they will join UDP and give us their evidence so that we can go to the Supreme Court.

“So a lot of people have questioned the election results, not just UDP and GDC. And we will go the Supreme Court to make sure the truth stands.”

