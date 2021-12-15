Police issue statement to dismiss mercenaries entering Gambia claims

- Advertisement -

Police have issued a statement dismissing reports of foreign mercenaries entering into The Gambia.

Reports on Wednesday said German mercenaries who are equipped with dangerous weapons have been arrested in the country.

In a statement, police said: “We have learnt with dismay information published on social media by a Facebook profile holder named Dimansa Kujabie.

“Among other things, the author claimed that two heavily armed German nationals believed to be mercenaries were intercepted at sea by the Gambia Navy along with 6 PIU personnel escort around Denton Bridge.

“He further went on insinuating a threat to the security of the country as mentioned in his post.

“The public is urged to disregard this information as false and misleading.

“To set the records straight, the two men shown in the picture published in the Facebook post are security personnel of Trident Group America ( a private American Maritime Security Company ) specialized in protecting cruise ships along the Gulf of Guinea against attacks by pirates.

“As part of the company’s standard operation procedures and in conformity with international maritime security protocols; the company was obliged to seek entry permit, and clearance for the arms and ammunitions coming into the territorial waters of transit countries.

“Following such clearance sought, transit country’s Police are mandated to retrieve for custody all weapons on arrival and hand over same on departure. This is to ensure such weapons are not used for any unintended purposes.

“It was in observant of the above protocols that personnel of the PIU were directed to escort the weapons to be handed over to the cruise ship as they depart the territorial waters of The Gambia.

“It is important to note that, information in view of the retrieval and custody of the weapons was shared with all relevant stakeholders accordingly.

“The IGP wishes to assure the public that the GPF will not relent in executing its constitutional mandate of maintaining peace and security within the country.

“Online bloggers and reporters are encouraged to always verify facts at all times and desist from publishing unconfirmed information particularly on security matters to avoid causing undue fear among the public. The usual cooperation and understanding of the public is highly solicited.”