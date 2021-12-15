Police charge Lamin Darboe with terrorism and four other jail-going charges

Police have charged Lamin Darboe with supporting terrorism and prohibition of acts of terrorism, with the arrested agitator also facing three other charges.

Police last week arrested Darboe after he released a WhatsApp audio calling for civil war in The Gambia. He called for a Rwanda-type civil war.

Police spokesman Lamin Njie told The Fatu Network Darboe is charged with incitement to violence, publication of false news with intent to cause fear and alarm to the public, prohibition of acts of terrorism, supporting acts of terrorism and false publication and broadcasting.

Mr Darboe presented himself as a UDP supporter which saw UDP leader Darboe fought back by blasting the former fire officer as the worst citizen trying to destroy the image of his party.

