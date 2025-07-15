UDP Slams National Assembly Over “Draconian” Election Deposit Hikes

- Advertisement -

Written by: The Fatu Network News Desk



The United Democratic Party (UDP) has issued a strong condemnation of the recent decision by the National Assembly, dominated by President Adama Barrow’s National People’s Party (NPP), to impose sharp increases in election deposits. The party describes the move as a blatant attempt to suppress opposition participation and undermine democratic principles in The Gambia.

Election deposits are upfront monetary payments required from candidates in order to contest elections. Though meant to discourage frivolous candidacies and help offset administrative costs, they must remain affordable to ensure fair and inclusive participation.

In a strongly-worded statement released by its media team on Monday, July 14, the UDP characterised the changes as “draconian” and “anti-democratic,” warning that the amendments are designed “to crush opposition participation and cement President Barrow’s authoritarian agenda.”

Under the new provisions, the deposit required for presidential candidates has surged from D10,000 to a staggering D1 million, representing a 9,900 percent increase. National Assembly candidates will now be required to pay D150,000, up from D5,000, a 2,900 percent increase. Mayoral and Chairperson candidates will pay D100,000, while councillor candidates, who often emerge from grassroots movements, must now pay D10,000, up from D3,000, a 233 percent increase.

“This is a direct assault on democracy,” the UDP declared. “These changes mirror Jammeh’s 2015 playbook, where he raised presidential deposits by 4,900 percent to D500,000 to bankrupt opponents.”

While proponents of the legislation claim the adjustments are necessary to ensure the integrity of the electoral process, the UDP rejected such arguments as a façade.

“The NPP’s justification, framed as ‘election integrity,’ is a sham,” the statement read. “The true aim is to exclude grassroots candidates. Councillor deposits now exceed the average Gambian’s annual income.”

The UDP also drew attention to regional legal frameworks, stating that the new rules run afoul of Article 2 of the ECOWAS Protocol on Democracy and Good Governance, which obligates member states to ensure equitable and affordable access to electoral processes.

“This move violates ECOWAS principles,” the party said, urging immediate regional intervention. “The UDP demands urgent action from ECOWAS to rectify this action of Barrow and the NPP. The UN, AU, and the international community are hereby put on alert of the Barrow regime’s continuous stifling of democracy in The Gambia.”

“This is a ploy to protect NPP incumbents,” the party warned. “The D1 million presidential fee ensures only Barrow’s wealthy allies can compete.”

Calling the development an “economic coup,” the UDP urged all political parties and civil society to resist what it called an orchestrated attempt to impose financial barriers to electoral participation. “Gambians must resist this economic coup,” the statement concluded. “When tyranny becomes law, resistance becomes duty.”