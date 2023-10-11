Wednesday, October 11, 2023

Suspect in fatal shooting of two police officers to appear before high court

By: Muhammed Lamin Drammeh

Ousainou Bojang, the suspected killer of the two police officers at the Sukuta-Jabang Traffic Lights on the 12th of September, is expected to appear before Justice Ebrima Jaiteh at the High Court tomorrow, the 12th of October, during which he will either accept or deny the charges brought against him and his sister, Amie Bojang, who is accused of being accessory to murder.

On the 12th of September, three police officers were shot while on duty at the Sukuta-Jabang traffic lights, leaving two officers dead and one seriously injured.

On the following day, September 12, the police arrested Ousainou Bojang, who is believed to be the principal suspect in the murder in a village in Casamance, Senegal.

After days of investigation by the police, arrests were made, including the sister of the suspected killer, Amie Bojang.

The suspected killer, Ousainou and his sister, Amie Bojang, initially appeared before Magistrate Jabang of the Kanifing Magistrate Court last month for mentioning the case. However, due to the gravity of the case and charges, which are considered capital crimes, the case was then transferred to the High Court where the case is expected to be heard.

Tomorrow, Ousainou and Amie will have the opportunity to either plead guilty or not before Magistrate Jabang. Ousainou is facing charges of murder and terrorist attack, and his sister, Amie Bojang is accused of being an accessory to murder.

Since the arrest of Ousanou as the principal suspect in the murder case, after days of questioning, the police, in a press conference, stated that Ousanou confessed to being the killer of the officers. They also claimed that he confessed to them that he was a rebel in the Cassamance.

However, family members of Ousainou disputed the claim. According to his brother, who was arrested and later released, Ousainou has mental problems and that could lead him to say anything.

