“State House Statement Buried Substance of President Barrow’s Utterances” – Hon. Ceesay

- Advertisement -

By: Dawda Baldeh

Former opposition Gambia Democratic Congress (GDC) National Assembly Member for Niamina East Constituency, Honorable Omar Ceesay, has expressed that the statement issued by the State House has obscured the essence of President Adama Barrow’s recent remarks, which many perceived as a threat to the country’s democracy.

- Advertisement -

“The State House Statement Buried The Substance of Barrow’s Utterances,” he said.

Ceesay added, “As a storyteller, one must focus on and distinguish the major substance to avoid skepticism and enable balanced judgment.”

He emphasized that the State House failed to address in its statement the troubling remarks made by the President concerning the re-arrest of citizens while under judge bail and the individuals within the NPP political camp engaging in insults.

“The president’s shocking expression and attempt to re-arrest individuals even while under court bail are the significant factors that triggered condemnations and related comments from citizens, as well as institutions such as the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), The Gambia Bar Association (GBA), The Gambia Press Union (GPU), activists, politicians, CSOs, and press groups against him,” he added.

- Advertisement -

Hon. Ceesay pointed out that harassing, intimidating, or arresting political opponents, activists, comedians, and specific media houses for expressing their opinions on national issues while tolerating insulters within the NPP camp is unfair and unacceptable.

However, Ceesay clarified that he is not a supporter of the opposition United Democratic Party (UDP) or the ruling National People’s Party (NPP).

“You cannot penalize supporters of one party for uttering unpleasant words and ignore those in your camp (NPP) who are equally engaged in uttering unpleasant words. Such practice goes against the principles of equity, justice, and democratic values by all standards,” he said.