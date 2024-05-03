Nomination of Yahya Sonko for the Heroes Award Diaspora Engagement Category

- Advertisement -

By Bakary Ceesay

Yahya Sonko, who is nominated for the Heroes Award Diaspora Engagement category, is a German-based Gambian human and migration rights activist who has dedicated his time to the well-being of Gambian migrants in Germany and other parts of Europe. He is so passionate about integrating Gambian migrants into German society, as well as leading the various campaigns against deportation of various youths and human rights Violations of Gambians in Europe.

Mr Sonko is among the founders of the Gambia Refugee Association Europe Branch where he served as a spokesperson for years by inspiring and mentoring young Gambian migrants on integration into German societies by going to school or taking up vocational training and being a great Ambassador of the country. He also works with some migrant social workers in helping Gambian migrants with their asylum case legal proceedings.

Due to his passion and huge interest in migrants’ rights, he was elected as ‘SPRECHER INNA RAT’ (one of the speakers) at the Refugee Council of Baden-Wurttemberg state of Germany where he was a liaison officer in charge of disseminating information to refugees within the state.

Always wanting to give back to Gambia, ambitious Sonko set up Niumi FM in his native village to create employment for the youths by informing and educating residents in the region on the daily happenings in the country.

He is also the founder and chairperson of the Network of Reintegration and Irregular Migration Data. They collect data on all the migrant returnees in Lower Niumi and Upper Niumi to know the statistics, with the data they can know the hot zone and how to reintegrate the returnees.

The objective of the organisation is how to reintegrate (sustain) youths and returnees in the Gambia.