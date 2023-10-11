Wednesday, October 11, 2023

Reflecting Society’s Realities Through Poetry: Young Gambian Poet Publishes Maiden Book

By: Muhammed Lamin Drammeh

Ebrima Mentor Boye, a young and prolific Gambian poet, has released his debut anthology titled “The Baton Exchange”, a collection of fifty-five poems that reflects the realities of society through powerful words.

The book embeds Mr. Boye’s undiluted admiration for literature in proffering solutions to societal problems through poetry.

“The poems in this anthology cover almost all aspects of life and society with the sole aim of bringing about change, enlightenment, advocacy and addressing concerns of our society”, Mr. Boye said.

According to him, the book has various themes ranging from leadership, nature, society, religion, and even love.

The poet also skillfully displayed his literary style by using local languages in some poems to illustrate his message clearly.

He added that the book aims to convey change and guide young people who are willing to impact society through literature and other means.

“This anthology serves as a true reflection of our society’s realities. The book aims to trigger change and development and create a sound path that will serve as a guide to young people who want to impact society through literature and other positive ways.

“It seeks to serve as a reminder of our responsibilities in making our society a better place for everyone with the close observance of our valued morals,” he said.

