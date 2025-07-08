Darboe Says Gambians Must Unite to End Barrow’s ‘Corrupt Leadership’

- Advertisement -

Written by: Dawda Baldeh

United Democratic Party (UDP) leader Ousainou Darboe has strongly criticised President Adama Barrow’s leadership, calling it “corrupt” and full of false promises, following the rejection of the 2024 draft constitution by Gambian lawmakers.

Speaking at a press conference, Darboe praised the rejection, describing the draft as “Barrow’s paper” and advocating for the return of the 2020 draft, which he claimed is more people-centred. He urged Gambians to unite beyond political personalities and focus on leadership that delivers on promises, tackles corruption, and ensures genuine democratic governance. He also criticised what he sees as excessive executive powers in both the current 1997 Constitution and the proposed 2024 draft.

“Are you willing to continue living under a government that is corrupt, insensitive to your problems, and only gives false promises without fulfilment?” he asked. Darboe encouraged Gambians to rise above political affiliations and support candidates committed to accountability, anti-corruption, and competent leadership. He accused President Barrow of attempting to consolidate power through the proposed 2024 draft.

“We don’t want to have a president that is too powerful,” he said. “But this is what Barrow wants in the 2024 draft. We are not denying the need for executive powers, but there should be limitations.” According to Darboe, limiting presidential authority is key to empowering citizens to hold their government accountable. “We must come together and vote Barrow out and bring back the 2020 draft. Give your vote to the UDP candidate for the 2026 presidential election,” he urged.

Commenting on law enforcement and alleged conflicts of interest, Darboe argued that the president should not have the power to dismiss the Inspector General of Police (IGP). He referenced incidents where security forces were reportedly used to suppress dissent, and said such actions reflected a broader problem of political interference. “We want the IGP to have absolute immunity. We want his office to be independent so he can take decisions that are not politically motivated,” he said.

He also advocated for greater parliamentary oversight of ministerial appointments, warning that unchecked powers could result in incompetence or corruption. “This constitution is saying Parliament can’t investigate appointments of ministers. This is unthinkable in modern democracy. Go to Ghana and Nigeria, where ministers’ appointments are subject to National Assembly scrutiny,” he said. According to him, such scrutiny would ensure that qualified individuals are appointed to the right roles. “This will ensure that you don’t bring a drug dealer as Interior Minister or a lawyer as Minister of Health. We want to put competent people in positions.”

Darboe added that the UDP has shown its commitment to the country since 1996. “We have also been pushing the national agenda,” he said, stressing that it is now up to Gambians to decide in the upcoming presidential election. “The 2020 draft is a people-centred constitution which reflects the aspirations of the people,” he added.

He further criticised the 2024 draft process as lacking in consultation, and accused President Barrow of betraying public trust and wasting taxpayers’ money on a bill he believed would not pass. Darboe pledged that, if elected, a UDP-led government would prioritise constitutional reform, reinstate the 2020 draft with two-term limits, and ensure accountable, competent leadership in The Gambia.