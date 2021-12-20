Rising Cost of Food Commodities; Gambians Call for Government Intervention

By: Christian Conteh

Few weeks after the 4th December 2021 presidential election, Gambians are already demanding their government take steps to halt the rising food commodity prices and ultimately improve the Gambian economy.

These concerns have come at a time when the country is experiencing a hike in the price of staple food, with the shortage of bread the most recent example. This is not unusual during the festive season.

Fatou Jobe is a petty trader who sells at the popular Serrekunda Market she says the wholesale cost of fish and meat has increased and that has naturally affected the retail cost. As for bread, some bakeries have inflated the price despite a government statement saying the prices remain the same. She called on the government to monitor and ensure traders comply with the state’s directive.

“The government should ensure they enforce their decision to maintain the price of a loaf of bread. As I speak some bakery owners do not adhere to the government instructions even though it is clearly stated in a statement by the government that all prices should remain the same,” Jobe said.

On the campaign trail, President Adama Barrow promised to make The Gambia better for Gambians by ensuring he tackles the high cost of food through investment in agricultural production. A promise Alhaji Sowe recalls.

“I know it is still too early, but we need results and we need them fast. This is the festive season and we do not expect the price of food commodities to shoot up like this,” Sowe lamented.

He urged the government to address this challenge with the urgency it deserves.
Mariama Baldeh is another petty trader who sells bread and other breakfast related items on Kairaba Avenue she says the news of the price increase and the subsequent government reversal of the price has affected her sales.

“I sell different types of stews to be eaten with bread and all my customers are used to the D7 price. The price was then increased and later decreased after government intervention, but the price has remained the same. Government must embark on monitoring its regulations to ensure compliance,” she said.

 

