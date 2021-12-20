Ferry services halted, management explains

- Advertisement -

The Gambia Port Authority ferry Services has announced the temporary halting of ferry services in the country.

The ferry services said in a dispatch on Monday technical issues prompted the move.

The dispatch said: “The Ferry Service Management wishes to inform the general public and its esteemed customers that the service between Banjul and Barra is temporarily closed due to some technical issues.

“The technical staff are working to restore the service as soon as possible. During this period, there would be no ferry service on the Banjul Barra route.”

