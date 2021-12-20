Civilian support staff of army, a woman, arrested with suspected cocaine and heroine

- Advertisement -

The Drug Law Enforcement Agency on Monday announced the arrest of a civilian support staff of the army for allegedly being in possession of prohibited substances.

Amie Ceesay, was apprehended at Banjul, Hald Die on the 17 December 2021 around 19:20 GMT onwards with 17 wraps, one stone and some quantities of suspected cocaine as well as four wraps of suspected heroine, according to DLEAG.

“The suspected cocaine were placed in a black purse while the suspected heroine were hidden in a black handbag,” DLEAG said in their statement.

They said elsewhere: “DLEAG’s Bakau field office also nabbed one Saikou Conteh, an adult male Gambian with two (2) bundles, sixteen (16) parcels and twenty eight (28) wraps of suspected cannabis sativa. He was arrested on the 17 December 2021 around 16:00 hours GMT onwards in Bakau.

“Elsewhere, one Modou Sinyan was clutched by DLEAG’s Serrekunda field office with five (5) parcels of suspected cannabis sativa. He was nabbed on the 16 December 2021 around 11:10 hours GMT onwards.”

