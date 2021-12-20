Gambia Taekwondo Masters Reject National Olympic Committee Congress

- Advertisement -

By: Dawda Baldeh

The Gambia Taekwondo Association Masters on Friday 17th December held a press conference at Dady Jobe Comprehensive School in Kanifing where they rejected the recently concluded Gambia National Olympic Committee (GNOC) Congress and said it was done in ‘greed’. The event brought together Master’s from different groups taking Taekwondo as a career.

- Advertisement -

Speaking at the conference Baba Sarr President of the Gambia Taekwondo Association said the recently concluded GNOC congress was done out of greed, whilst expressing his disappointment.

He said the association which was established in 2017 must ensure every leader who should take charge of Taekwondo must have the know-how and experience.

He expressed disappointment at the executive in charge indicating that they have overstayed their tenure.

“Their term in office has expired since November, and they have not brought any development to Taekwondo,” Sarr noted

Adding that, for the past years, “they have not shown any interest in taking Taekwondo to the next level.”

- Advertisement -

He further stated that the executives have violated the constitution that governs sports in the country.

“We have sent several letters to the executive but they never reply us. They have manipulated the Congress to remain in power. They denied others from participating in the process. We are calling on the National Sports Council to take proactive steps on this issue,” he said.

He further described their act as illegal stating that it has greatly affected Taekwondo in the country.

“After four years in office, they cannot organize even a single competition for the Taekwondo practitioners and they haven’t given certification to any. This is devastating. We want the affairs of Taekwondo to be taken to the next level where our youth will realize their potential. We are not training them to become criminals but to represent the country at the international level,” he said.

- Advertisement -

Sarr who is a master and instructor said before the establishment of the Association in 2017, the affairs of Taekwondo was handled by three men who were doing a good job.

“These interim executives have done better compared to these executives. They were able to provide 12 Balck Belt certificates to the practitioners. They also succeeded in taking some to represent The Gambia in Azerbaijan. This conference is to alert the executives about our next step if they fail to respect our call,” he said.

Baba Ceesay is Secretary-General of Gambia Taekwondo Association, he said sports is one of the fastest ways to mitigate youth unemployment in the country. He also joined the other speakers at the event to reject the GNOC Congress.

“This is what is affecting sports in the country. We have incompetent people who are running the affairs of sports especially The Gambia National Olympic Committee,” he said.

Mr. Ceesay added that they want the youth who are taking Taekwondo as a career to feel the improvement and its importance.

“We want these people to represent our country at the International level,” Baba Ceesay said.

Other speakers include Babucarr Bobb Taekwondo Instructor, Tijan Colley, President of Confu Federation in The Gambia. They both called on the executives occupying the GNOC to leave the office as their term has expired.

We have contacted the Secretary-General of Gambia National Olympic Council (GNOC), Mr. Babucarr Jallow who said he is no longer a member of the executive, pointing out that the said Congress was done in a free and fair manner.