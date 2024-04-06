Saturday, April 6, 2024

LG Commission Honours Newly Promoted Police Officers

By Mama A. Touray

The Local Government Commission of Inquiry, tasked with conducting a thorough and unbiased investigation into the local government councils, has honoured its seven recently promoted police officers who serve as aides to the commissioners and the Lead Counsel.

The seven decorated orderlies were Corporal Roland Malu, Corporal Abdoulie Bojang, First Class Momodou Touray, First Class Babucarr Bah, First Class Sulayman Jawo, First Class Ebrima J. Ceesay and Double First Class Fatou Jamanka.

Others promoted also included First Class Fatou Bah, First Class Wurry Sowe, First Class Simon Jatta, First Class Dodou Nyassi, First Class Basiru Sarjo and First Class Gibbi Baldeh.

The officers were promoted recently by the Gambia Police Force.

Chairperson Bah, who spoke on behalf of the Commission, thanked the police for providing security to the Commission and encouraged the officers to strive for the best in their career.

“Remember, to whom much is given much is expected, you have shown maximum dedication to your job here in the Commission and we would want you to continue on this at your respective duty posts after the Commission,” she said.

Chairperson Bah’s speech primarily urged the young officers to continue the discipline they have demonstrated within the Commission and to extend it to their respective assignments outside the Commission.

“We are proud of you,” she said.

The Commissioners present were Honourable Samba Faal (Vice Chairperson), Oreme E. Joiner, Sukai Secka Sagnia and Alagie Sillah.

The parade was coordinated by the head of the security unit in the Commission, Sub-Inspector Ousman Bojang and assisted Corporal Samba Sarr. Both Bojang and Sarr were also recently promoted to their new ranks.

