Farmers’ Union Executives Hail Cooperation with the Gambia Groundnut Corporation (GGC)

By: Dawda Baldeh

Farmers Union executives, accompanied by their President, have expressed their appreciation for their cooperation with The National Food Security Processing Marketing Corporation (NFSPMC) during a visit to its headquarters in Banjul, formerly known as the Gambia Groundnut Corporation (GGC).

The visit aimed to officially acknowledge the GGC for successfully completing another groundnut trade season.

The Gambian Government has consistently prioritized Gambian farmers, evidenced by another significant improvement in groundnut prices.

Farmers Union President Babou Bah stated that the country’s farmers deeply appreciate the corporation’s ongoing support over the years.

“As farmers, we recognize the substantial amount of money (D1.4 billion) spent solely on purchasing nuts this season,” he remarked.

“We are grateful to the government for this significant investment in our sector,” he added.

Bah also recalled a previous meeting with President Adama Barrow, during which the President pledged to reduce fertilizer prices and provide farmers with a fair farm gate price.

“Now that he has fulfilled his promise, we extend our heartfelt thanks to him,” Bah emphasized.

Alagie Ceesay, the Union’s Vice President, praised the government, led by President Barrow, for appointing Muhammad Njie as Managing Director of GGC.

“MD Njie has been instrumental in supporting Gambian farmers,” he noted.

Ceesay highlighted Njie’s exemplary leadership and open-door policy, encouraging him to continue in the same vein.

Similarly, Modou Njie, the Union’s Secretary-General, stressed the importance of teamwork in achieving national development goals.

“We must maintain this collaboration and dedication to building a country that meets our needs,” he remarked.

Lamin Sanyang, the Deputy Managing Director of NFSPMC, emphasized the vital role of cooperation, stating that progress is impossible without farmers’ support.

“We are committed to providing you with excellent service and supporting the President’s agenda for improving farmers’ lives,” he assured.

Muhammad Njie, Managing Director of GGC, expressed gratitude to farmers for their ongoing support and patriotism.

He encouraged Gambians to continue backing the government’s development initiatives, particularly those focused on empowering farmers.

“I assure you that the President is dedicated to ensuring farmers’ happiness,” Njie affirmed, highlighting past initiatives such as the Smart Farming Initiative and record-high prices paid to farmers.

He reassured farmers of the corporation’s commitment to their welfare and the President’s vision for agricultural development.