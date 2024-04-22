- Advertisement -

What the Readers Say:

By M R R

Always be mindful of that friend or close relation that has a deep-seated animosity against you.

They are the first to cheer you on, celebrate, or congratulate you in times of success and achievements. The truth though, is that deep within their soul, they resent you and are filled with loathsome anger that you have achieved success in whatever you do.

If the tides were to turn and you were on a downward spiral, this so-called friend or family wouldn’t be celebrating deep inside. They are simply just waiting for you to fail. Your success brings them sadness.

Always pray that God almighty will deliver you from people who are close to you yet hate you and have strong resentment for your person.

Indeed there is no art to finding the minds construction in the face least we must constantly be in prayer mode.

David lamented bitterly to God in Psalm 55 verses 12 to 15. David said he would have understood or even be able to bear the pain if the plot of evil was from his enemies or people afar of.

But David realised that it was the closest of the lot, that friend, that one you refer to as bestie, that family member you think is your biggest cheerleader, that friend that you reference to as your ride or die; there are they that secretly plot against you and speak evil of you. Even King David could not understand this, and he said thus:

“If an enemy were insulting me, I could endure it; if a foe were rising against me, I could hide. But it is you, a man like myself, my companion, my close friend, with whom I once enjoyed sweet fellowship at the house of God, as we walked about among the worshipers.

Let death take my enemies by surprise; let them go down alive to the realm of the dead, for evil finds lodging among them.”

Pray without ceasing that God will deliver you from the enemies within disguised as friends and family Amen.