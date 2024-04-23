Tuesday, April 23, 2024

President Barrow Updates Journalists on Country’s Readiness for Hosting OIC Summit; Urges Gambians to Prove Being Most Peaceful

By: Dawda Baldeh

President Adama Barrow of The Gambia has addressed journalists on the country’s preparedness to host the upcoming Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) summit, scheduled to take place in Banjul from May 4th to 5th, 2024.

President Barrow urged Gambians to demonstrate to the world that their country is the most peaceful in Africa and emphasized the economic and international recognition benefits that hosting the summit will bring.

President Barrow highlighted the importance of security during the summit and stated that over four hundred security personnel will be deployed to ensure a safe environment.

He clarified that while the attendance of heads of state is not the main focus, the summit expects fifty-seven heads of state and high-powered delegates to participate.

During the summit, President Barrow intends to discuss bilateral relations with other heads of state.

He emphasized that hosting the summit presents an opportunity for Gambians to showcase the country’s positive image.

President Barrow also mentioned that significant developments, including peace and stability, have been achieved in the country, without specifying any infrastructure projects.

The Gambian leader assured journalists that there are sufficient beds and standard rooms available to accommodate all the dignitaries from the fifty-seven member states attending the OIC summit.

He stated that the completion of all OIC projects is a matter of time and expressed confidence in their high quality and lasting impact.

President Barrow addressed questions regarding the Radisson Blue Hotel, which was planned to be constructed but faced obstacles.

He expressed disappointment that the project did not materialize due to various factors, including documentation and legal issues.

The construction of the hotel was estimated to cost over a hundred million dollars.

In conclusion, President Barrow reiterated the significance of hosting the OIC summit for The Gambia and emphasized the country’s readiness to welcome delegates from around the world.

