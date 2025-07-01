Persons with Disabilities Voice Frustration Over Delayed Implementation of Disability Bill

- Advertisement -

Written by: Alieu Jallow

Persons living with disabilities in The Gambia have voiced serious concerns over what they describe as the government’s ongoing lack of commitment to addressing their needs, particularly the slow implementation of the Persons with Disabilities Bill, which was passed in 2021.

The concerns were raised during a two-day training on promoting and protecting the rights of persons with disabilities. The event, organized by the National Human Rights Commission in partnership with the National Disaster Management Agency, focused on the inclusion of persons with disabilities in disaster risk management policies and emergency interventions.

Speaking in a side interview with The Fatu Network, Ansumana Sanno, a representative of the Gambia Association of the Disabled, highlighted the dangers posed by open gutters in the Kanifing area, especially along the Westfield to Jimpex stretch.

“Those open gutters have caused many of our people to fall and get injured. As a teacher for the blind, there was an instance where we had to nurse serious wounds after blind students fell. We understand the importance of drainage, but this is a serious safety hazard for persons with disabilities. We are calling on the authorities to act by covering them or finding safer alternatives,” he said.

Bakary Njie, Secretary of the Gambia Organisation of the Visually Impaired for the West Coast Region, also expressed frustration, describing mobility as a major challenge. He noted that most drivers ignore traffic rules when it comes to persons with disabilities.

“I am low vision, but while serving as the Minister for Persons with Disabilities at the Gambia College, I was once nearly hit by a car while crossing a zebra crossing with a colleague who is totally blind. I was supporting her, but drivers don’t slow down or give us space. We’re always at the mercy of others,” he said.

Mr. Njie urged the government to fully implement the Disability Bill, saying the lack of political will has kept daily challenges unresolved.

“My call to the government is to ensure full implementation of the Persons with Disabilities Act. It contains strong provisions that protect persons with disabilities. If those are put into action, many of the challenges we face daily would be addressed. But without the political will, these problems will continue,” he added.

The 2021 Disability Bill was considered a milestone for disability rights in The Gambia, with promises of improved access, mobility, safety, and inclusion. But nearly four years later, persons with disabilities say little has changed on the ground.