Press Update: Formal Letters Dispatched to Senegalese Authorities Regarding Gambia-Senegal Hydrocarbon Concerns

By: Seringe S.T. Touray

Mr. Ousman F. M’Bai has today dispatched formal letters to the Ministry of Petroleum and Energy and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Senegal, raising urgent and unresolved matters relating to the governance of offshore petroleum resources in the MSGBC Basin.

The letters draw attention to the unilateral and surreptitious redrawing of The Gambia’s A2 block boundary in the 2023 Demarcation Regulation—an act that excluded the most prospective area of the block, including the location of the Bambo-1 well. The timing of this adjustment coincides with Senegal’s recent announcement to revise its maritime code (shipping included), raising serious concerns of tacit territorial compromise and the silent erosion of Gambian sovereignty over potentially shared reservoirs.

Of particular note, the correspondence highlights the deeply troubling conduct of FAR Ltd, Petronas, and Woodside Energy in what appears to have been a coordinated and shady transfer of geological and commercial interests. These transboundary dealings, executed without proper disclosure to or consultation with the people of Gambia, raise questions of ethical, regulatory, and possibly fraudulent behavior that warrant urgent scrutiny.

Mr. M’Bai calls for the urgent initiation of unitisation talks relating to the shared Sangomar reservoir. The call follows mounting evidence suggesting that a portion of the Sangomar field, currently operated by Woodside Energy, extends into The Gambia’s A2 block.

These letters, now a matter of public record, highlight potential violations of the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) and regional norms of cooperation. They call for immediate bilateral engagement to avoid the risk of silent resource appropriation and to restore trust and transparency in the MSGBC Basin.

Mr. M’Bai expresses hope that the new leadership in Senegal, which professes to stand on the ethos of Justice, Equity, and Righteousness (Jub, Jubal, Jubanti), will uphold those principles to manifest good governance and regional solidarity by responding constructively to these concerns.

We now await formal acknowledgment and response from the Senegalese Government.

Further updates will follow.

Editorial Commentary: Silence is Not Neutrality

On 28 August 2024, we wrote to Petrosen, Senegal’s national oil company and an 18% stakeholder in the Sangomar field, seeking clarity on its role in validating FAR Ltd.’s conclusions that denied the extension of the Sangomar reservoir into The Gambia’s A2 block. Our questions pertaining to internal reviews, due diligence, and the fairness of the processes have gone unanswered.

This silence cannot be viewed in isolation. It follows a similar pattern to Woodside Energy’s deflection, Petronas and FAR Ltd.’s retreat from public scrutiny. In a matter as critical as transboundary hydrocarbon equity, failure to respond to legitimate questions is not mere oversight; it becomes complicity.

The burden of accountability is especially high for Petrosen, a state-owned enterprise that operates not merely for profit, but in trust for the people of Senegal and the region. Its refusal to engage openly and transparently with a neighboring state—one with whom it shares both history and resources—is deeply troubling and raises serious concerns about the integrity of the process that has, in effect, excluded The Gambia from its rightful claim in a shared reservoir.

We remain committed to uncovering the full truth and reiterate our call for independent, regional oversight and open dialogue between all stakeholders. The MSGBC Basin must not become a theatre of silent deals and hidden gains. If trust is to be restored, silence must end and answers must begin.

Here we publish for all to see a copy of the letter sent to Petrosen on 28.08.24.

Inquiry Regarding Petrosen’s Role in the Validation of FAR Ltd’s Findings on the Gambia’s A2 Block

Dear Sir,

The Fatu Network recently published a lead article titled: Whither The Gambia? The Saga of a Small Nation and its Missing Oil and Gas Resources. We are working on a follow-up article to be released soon. We are conducting research into the developments within the MSGBC Basin, particularly focusing on the SNE Sangomar field and the associated blocks in The Gambia.

As you are aware, 3D seismic data and geological assessments initially suggested that the SNE Sangomar field was contiguous with and extended into The Gambia’s A2 block. However, despite these indications, FAR Ltd. concluded that the Bambo and Soloo prospects in the A2 block were not extensions of the SNE Sangomar field. Following this, Woodside Energy completed a significant transaction with FAR Ltd., acquiring its 13% stake in the SNE Sangomar field.

Given Petrosen’s vital role as a joint venture partner in the SNE Sangomar field, I would like to understand more about Petrosen’s involvement in the review and validation of these findings. Specifically:

Validation of FAR Ltd’s Findings: What role did Petrosen play in the review or validation of FAR Ltd’s findings? Was there any internal or independent due diligence process carried out by Petrosen to confirm or contest FAR Ltd’s conclusions about the Gambia’s A2 block? Review Prior to Woodside Energy’s Transaction: Before the completion of Woodside Energy’s transaction with FAR Ltd., did Petrosen conduct any review or express any concerns regarding the findings that the Gambia’s A2 block was not an extension of the SNE Sangomar field? If so, what were the results of that review? Implications for the Gambia’s Stake: Given the significance of these findings for regional resource-sharing agreements, what is Petrosen’s position on the potential extension of the SNE Sangomar field into the Gambia’s blocks? How does Petrosen view the fairness of the process that led to these conclusions? Concerns of Collusion: What assurances can Petrosen provide that there was no collusion or undue influence involved in the conclusions regarding the Gambia’s blocks? Was there transparency in how these findings were communicated and validated among the joint venture partners?

I appreciate your time and attention to these questions. Transparency and fairness are paramount in managing the MSGBC Basin’s resources, and your insights would be invaluable in understanding the processes involved.

I look forward to your response and am available for further discussion if necessary.

Attachments:

Letter to PETROSEN French Translation (Official letterhead; Signed)

Best regards,

Seringe ST Touray

Editor-in-Chief

Fatu Network

Note at the Bottom of the Commentary:

Petrosen’s failure to respond to these urgent inquiries has prompted Mr. M’Bai to escalate the matter to ministerial level.