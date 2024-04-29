NPP gifts defected former UDP Lower Niumi chairman new motorbike

- Advertisement -

By Alieu Jallow

The National People’s Party (NPP) has gifted a brand-new motorbike to Tijan Drammeh, the ex-chairman of the United Democratic Party for Lower Nuimi, in recognition of his switch to the NPP from the UDP.

Last week, Tijan Drammeh submitted his resignation to the UDP and declared his allegiance to the ruling party.

In the wake of his departure, Mr. Drammeh, as a gesture of respect, returned all the party equipment in his possession, including a motorbike and its symbolic yellow helmet, to the UDP, symbolizing the end of his extensive journey with the party.

Just a week after switching allegiance to the NPP, Drammeh was gifted a brand-new motorbike by the Secretary-General and Party Leader of the NPP, a gesture that is perceived as both a welcome and an incentive for others to join.

Drammeh, formerly a renowned grassroots mobilizer for the UDP, boasts extensive experience.

The NPP leadership, in a display of unity, awarded Drammeh with a motorcycle and pledged to provide him with a new sewing machine to further his business.

During the presentation, Mr. Lamin Cham, the NPP’s campaign manager, praised the party leader, President Barrow, for his timely support of Mr. Drammeh.

“We want to thank the party leader his Excellency President Adama Barrow for his support. Out in all your energy and be assured that NPP will stand by you. Mobilize more and encourage others to join NPP from UDP,” Cham said.

The Deputy Youth adviser to the President, Lamin K. Saidy, assured Mr Drammeh of the party’s continued support.

“At NPP, we upheld the spirit of solidarity,” said Mr Saidy.

Amat Sarr, NPP regional chairman, congratulated Drammeh and challenged him to do more for NPP in terms of mobilisation.

The strategy could be viewed as a pivotal step for the NPP as the party intensifies its focus on securing victory in the 2026 Presidential election.