Banjulinding Women Gardeners Rejoice as Govt Restores their Water Supply

The Gambian leader through his Presidential Adviser, Momodou Sabally has helped restore water supply for Banjulinding women gardeners who have been endlessly calling for interventions over the years.

Through his belief and vision in agriculture, the government supported the women to restore water supply in their garden to increase their productivity which has been a constraint for a long time due to inadequate water supply.

During his visit to the Garden over the weekend to assess the level of work, the gardeners received the Presidential Adviser with rousing welcome expressing delight over the President’s intervention.

The Vice President of the women’s group, Aja Filly Sanneh thanked the President saying; he has done everything for them and prayed for his continued protection.

“We have been crying for water far too long but through his swift intervention, our tears have been dried. There is abundant water supply in the garden now and I am of the strong belief that this will boost production and productivity. It’s through this garden that we feed our families, support our children’s education and ourselves too” the jubilant Women’s Vice President said to the Special Adviser.

They renewed their support and commitment to the President’s leadership arguing he is serving the welfare of the masses to the best of his abilities citing his intervention in their garden as a case in point.

“We used to give some quantity of our produce to the former President every harvesting season. We cannot pay the President but we will reciprocate his support by giving him some of products we cultivate here for him to see the work we are doing” The women said.

The Special Adviser to the President, Mr. Momodou Sabally said he has great respect for the people of Banjulinding, especially, horticultural women gardeners who have been in the trade for ages.

“We know the struggles you undergo as women each day and benefiting from such support from President Barrow shows his level of commitment and seriousness to national development irrespective of your background or position. The intervention will go a long way in supporting your activities in the garden and it’s done without any pre-conditions attached. All these steps reaffirm the kind of President we are blessed with and his commitment to the welfare Gambian women” Sabally Stated.