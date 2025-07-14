Attorney General Testifies on Janneh Commission Staff Appointments

- Advertisement -

By Mama A. Touray

The Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Dawda A. Jallow, appeared before the National Assembly’s Special Select Committee today to testify on the appointment of staff to the Janneh Commission, which was tasked with investigating the sale and disposal of assets under the previous administration.

The public hearing, held under the theme “Accountability Safeguards the Nation”, focused on the selection process for the commission’s lead counsel, secretary general, and support staff.

When questioned about whether it was standard practice to appoint a lead counsel from outside government, Jallow stated: “It’s normal to hire private legal practitioners.”

He clarified that while he was involved in selecting the lead counsel and secretary general, he was not directly responsible for recruiting other staff. “I don’t know how other staff find their way to the commission,” he said.

At this point, committee member Counsel Dibba pressed for clarity, insisting that Jallow should specify whether he knew how staff were selected. Jallow was then presented with documents showing that the Ministry of Justice had requested transcribers, clerks, and other personnel for the commission.

Jallow confirmed that support staff received allowances from the commission while continuing to draw salaries from their original government offices. “They get an allowance from the commission but still receive their salaries from their office,” he said.

He emphasised that once assigned to the commission, staff were no longer under their ministries’ direct supervision. “When staff of the ministry are assigned to the commission, they are physically and authoritatively detached from the ministry.”

However, when shown a letter from the commission inquiring about the status of three staff members, Jallow responded: “Probably they were working with the commission while at the ministry.”

Jallow admitted he did not know who appointed additional legal officers assisting the lead counsel. When asked about their terms of reference, he stated: “They are all bound by the TOR [terms of reference] of the lead counsel. I don’t see how you can have different TOR for people working under the same unit.”

He added that support staff were there to assist the lead counsel, not to carry out separate mandates.

Explaining the relationship between the commission and the Ministry of Justice, Jallow said, “We are responsible for the communication between the commission and the government, and we see the commission as part of a broader transitional justice process.”

The hearing continues as the committee seeks further clarity on the commission’s operations and staffing.