Students and Teachers of Sinchu Njabo School Appeal for Urgent Government Intervention Over Power Crisis

Written by: Alieu Jallow

Students and teachers at Sinchu Njabo Lower, Upper, and Senior Secondary School in Sabach Sanjal District are urgently appealing for government intervention following a prolonged power outage caused by failed solar batteries.

According to school officials, the institution has been without a reliable source of electricity for nearly three years, ever since the solar system’s batteries stopped functioning. As a result, students and staff lack lighting, access to digital learning tools, and essential utilities—particularly during exam periods and evening study sessions.

Assan Gaye, a teacher at the school, said the situation is seriously affecting the quality of education.

“We have the solar panels, but the batteries are dead. We are appealing to the government and any philanthropists to help us, either by replacing the batteries or connecting us to NAWEC electricity. Without power, we cannot print exams or secure teacher quarters properly,” he said.

The school previously benefited from a project implemented by PSI PMI, which provided smart boards, overhead projectors, and ceiling fans for three classrooms. A computer lab was also set up. However, none of these resources have been used due to the lack of electricity.

“It’s frustrating to have all this equipment just sitting there unused,” Gaye added. “It’s a waste of potential that could make a real difference in our teaching and the students’ learning experience.”

Boto Dibba, a student, echoed these concerns, saying the ongoing power crisis has disrupted their academic progress.

“We need electricity to attend night classes and study after school hours,” he said. “We are asking for your help to restore our electricity supply. It will greatly improve our learning conditions.”

The school administration and the entire village community are now calling on the Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education, the Government of The Gambia, and development partners to intervene by either providing durable solar batteries or connecting the school to the national power grid.

The case of Sinchu Njabo underscores a broader issue: the persistent infrastructure gaps in rural areas and their direct impact on educational equity across the country.