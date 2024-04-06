Senegal’s New Government Unveiled: A Test for Promised Reforms

- Advertisement -

By: Seringe ST Touray

In a pivotal moment for Senegal, Prime Minister Ousmane Sonko has introduced a new government consisting of 25 ministers and 5 junior ministers, marking the first significant step in President Bassirou Diomaye Faye’s pledged radical reforms. The cabinet list, approved by President Faye, signals a period of intense scrutiny both domestically and internationally as the council of ministers embarks on a journey of change.

Central to President Faye’s agenda are daring initiatives, including the abandonment of the CFA Franc, the regional currency used in West Africa, and a comprehensive audit of Senegal’s oil and gas contracts with foreign entities. These measures reflect a determination to overhaul key economic and strategic policies, setting a tone of decisive action from the new administration.

Among the notable appointments, Cheikh Diba, a seasoned bureaucrat with experience in budget programming, assumes the role of Finance Minister. Birame Souleye Diop, formerly the vice president of the now-dissolved Pastef party led by Sonko and Faye, takes charge of the crucial Oil and Energy portfolio. Yassine Fall, the vice-president of Pastef, secures the position of Minister of Foreign Affairs, underlining the government’s focus on international relations.

President Faye’s swift appointment of Ousmane Sonko as Prime Minister, a figure known for his mentorship and close association with the President, reinforces the administration’s commitment to decisive leadership. Sonko’s support was instrumental in President Faye’s electoral victory, riding a wave of public discontent to secure a resounding mandate for change.

The newly unveiled cabinet brings together a diverse array of talents and expertise to address Senegal’s pressing challenges and opportunities. Key ministerial appointments include:

Yacine Fall: African Integration and Foreign Affairs

General Birame Diop: Armed Forces

Ousmane Diagne: Justice and Keeper of the Seals

General Jean Baptiste Tine: Interior and Public Security

Birame Souleye Diop: Energy, Oil, and Mines

Abdourahmane Sarr: Economy, Planning, and Cooperation

Cheikh Diba: Finance and Budget

Malick Ndiaye: Infrastructure, Land, and Air Transport

Daouda Ngom: Environment and Ecological Transition

Amadou Moustapha Ndieck Sarré: Vocational Training, also serving as Government Spokesperson

Cheikh Tidiane Dieye: Hydraulics and Sanitation

Alioune Sall: Communication, Telecommunications, and Digital

Elhadj Abdourahmane Diouf: Higher Education, Research, and Innovation

Serigne Gueye Diop: Industry and Commerce

Fatou Diouf: Fisheries, Maritime, and Port Infrastructure

Maimouna Dieye: Family and Solidarity

Yankhoba Diémé: Labor, Employment, and Relations with Institutions

Balla Moussa Fofana: Urban Planning, Local Authorities, and Regional Planning

Moustapha Guirassy: National Education

Ibrahima Sy: Health and Social Action

Olivier Boucal: Civil Service and Public Service Reform

Khady Diene Gaye: Youth, Sports, and Culture

Mabouba Diagne: Agriculture, Food Sovereignty, and Livestock

Alioune Dione: Microfinance, Social and Solidarity Economy

Mountaga Diao: Tourism and Crafts

Secretaries of State:

Amadou Chérif Diouf: Senegalese Abroad

Ibrahima Thiam: SME Development

Momath Talla Ndao: Town Planning and Housing

Alpha Bâ: Cooperatives and Peasant Supervision

Bacary Sarr: Culture, Creative Industries, and Historical Heritage.

As Senegal navigates this critical juncture under President Faye’s leadership, the performance of the new government will be closely monitored both at home and abroad. The implementation of promised reforms and the management of key sectors such as finance, energy, and foreign affairs will shape the country’s trajectory in the coming years, making this transition a test of vision and capability for the nation’s leadership.