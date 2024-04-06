Senegal’s New Government Unveiled: A Test for Promised Reforms

By: Seringe ST Touray
In a pivotal moment for Senegal, Prime Minister Ousmane Sonko has introduced a new government consisting of 25 ministers and 5 junior ministers, marking the first significant step in President Bassirou Diomaye Faye’s pledged radical reforms. The cabinet list, approved by President Faye, signals a period of intense scrutiny both domestically and internationally as the council of ministers embarks on a journey of change.
Central to President Faye’s agenda are daring initiatives, including the abandonment of the CFA Franc, the regional currency used in West Africa, and a comprehensive audit of Senegal’s oil and gas contracts with foreign entities. These measures reflect a determination to overhaul key economic and strategic policies, setting a tone of decisive action from the new administration.
Among the notable appointments, Cheikh Diba, a seasoned bureaucrat with experience in budget programming, assumes the role of Finance Minister. Birame Souleye Diop, formerly the vice president of the now-dissolved Pastef party led by Sonko and Faye, takes charge of the crucial Oil and Energy portfolio. Yassine Fall, the vice-president of Pastef, secures the position of Minister of Foreign Affairs, underlining the government’s focus on international relations.
President Faye’s swift appointment of Ousmane Sonko as Prime Minister, a figure known for his mentorship and close association with the President, reinforces the administration’s commitment to decisive leadership. Sonko’s support was instrumental in President Faye’s electoral victory, riding a wave of public discontent to secure a resounding mandate for change.
The newly unveiled cabinet brings together a diverse array of talents and expertise to address Senegal’s pressing challenges and opportunities. Key ministerial appointments include:
- Yacine Fall: African Integration and Foreign Affairs
- General Birame Diop: Armed Forces
- Ousmane Diagne: Justice and Keeper of the Seals
- General Jean Baptiste Tine: Interior and Public Security
- Birame Souleye Diop: Energy, Oil, and Mines
- Abdourahmane Sarr: Economy, Planning, and Cooperation
- Cheikh Diba: Finance and Budget
- Malick Ndiaye: Infrastructure, Land, and Air Transport
- Daouda Ngom: Environment and Ecological Transition
- Amadou Moustapha Ndieck Sarré: Vocational Training, also serving as Government Spokesperson
- Cheikh Tidiane Dieye: Hydraulics and Sanitation
- Alioune Sall: Communication, Telecommunications, and Digital
- Elhadj Abdourahmane Diouf: Higher Education, Research, and Innovation
- Serigne Gueye Diop: Industry and Commerce
- Fatou Diouf: Fisheries, Maritime, and Port Infrastructure
- Maimouna Dieye: Family and Solidarity
- Yankhoba Diémé: Labor, Employment, and Relations with Institutions
- Balla Moussa Fofana: Urban Planning, Local Authorities, and Regional Planning
- Moustapha Guirassy: National Education
- Ibrahima Sy: Health and Social Action
- Olivier Boucal: Civil Service and Public Service Reform
- Khady Diene Gaye: Youth, Sports, and Culture
- Mabouba Diagne: Agriculture, Food Sovereignty, and Livestock
- Alioune Dione: Microfinance, Social and Solidarity Economy
- Mountaga Diao: Tourism and Crafts
Secretaries of State:
- Amadou Chérif Diouf: Senegalese Abroad
- Ibrahima Thiam: SME Development
- Momath Talla Ndao: Town Planning and Housing
- Alpha Bâ: Cooperatives and Peasant Supervision
- Bacary Sarr: Culture, Creative Industries, and Historical Heritage.
As Senegal navigates this critical juncture under President Faye’s leadership, the performance of the new government will be closely monitored both at home and abroad. The implementation of promised reforms and the management of key sectors such as finance, energy, and foreign affairs will shape the country’s trajectory in the coming years, making this transition a test of vision and capability for the nation’s leadership.