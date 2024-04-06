Embracing Peace and Unity: A Call for Tranquility in Gambian Politics and respect for the constitution

- Advertisement -

By Bakary J. Janneh

In the heart of The Gambia, where the tranquil waves of the Atlantic meet the golden sands, lies a nation woven with the threads of peace and unity. As we stand on the cusp of the 2026 Presidential elections, let us remember the sacred bonds that bind us together as Gambians, and the importance of upholding these virtues in the face of political change.

- Advertisement -

In recent times, whispers of radical movements have echoed through our streets, seeking to disrupt the harmony that has long defined our beloved nation. Yet, in the face of such tumultuous winds, we must stand firm in our commitment to peace and unity.

Radical movements, with their unpredictable ebbs and flows, often leave behind a trail of devastation – of lost lives and shattered dreams. As guardians of the Gambian spirit, it is our collective responsibility to safeguard against such turmoil, to ensure that the flame of peace continues to burn brightly in our hearts.

Let us not forget the words of our founding fathers, who laid the cornerstone of our democracy upon the principles of peace, justice, and equality. In the spirit of their legacy, let us navigate the currents of change with grace and dignity, honoring the democratic process that is the hallmark of our nation.

It is incumbent upon us to recognize the constitutional rights of every citizen, including His Excellency President Adama Barrow, who is entitled to seek a third term in accordance with the 1997 constitution of The Gambia. Any attempt to subvert these rights through acts of violence or terror not only undermines the fabric of our democracy but also threatens the very foundation upon which our nation stands.

- Advertisement -

As we journey towards the ballot box, let us do so with open hearts and open minds, embracing the diversity of opinions and perspectives that enrich our political landscape. Let us engage in dialogue and debate, not with clenched fists, but with outstretched hands, reaching out across the aisle in search of common ground.

In the end, it is the voice of the majority that shall guide us forward, leading us towards a future of hope and prosperity. Let us trust in the wisdom of our people, as we place our faith in the democratic process that has served us well throughout the years.

So, let us stand together, as one nation under the Gambian sun, united in our commitment to peace, unity, and democracy. For in the end, it is not the fervor of radical movements that shall define us, but the strength of our resolve to chart a course towards a brighter tomorrow.