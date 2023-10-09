Monday, October 9, 2023

“Hypocrisy & Opportunism.” UDP’s Sheriffo Baiyo Sonko Responds to Deputy National Youth Adviser’s Letter to BCC Mayor

By: Dawda Baldeh

Sheriffo Baiyo Sonko, a councilor from the United Democratic Party (UDP) representing Brimaka Area Council (BAC) for Transportation, has issued a response to a congratulatory letter from Lamin K Saidy, the Deputy National Youth Adviser to President Adama Barrow, to Banjul City Council Mayor Rohey Malick Lowe.

Sonko, in an interview with The Fatu Network conducted just three hours after the publication of Saidy’s letter, criticized it as “hypocrisy and political opportunism.” He accused Saidy and others of prioritizing personal interests over genuine support for the ruling National People’s Party (NPP).

Expressing disappointment in Saidy’s actions, Sonko suggested that such misleading behavior may be influencing the President’s negative stance towards youth issues. He also questioned the sudden support from the NPP for Mayor Lowe, emphasizing the baseless allegations and bullying she faced, including from Saidy, during the recent mayoral campaigns.

Sonko questioned, “Wasn’t it people like Lamin K Saidy who, during the recent mayoral campaigns, made baseless allegations, insulted, and bullied Rohey Malick Lowe for over six years? When did the NPP suddenly start showing affection towards Rohey Malick Lowe or any UDP executives? This is blatant hypocrisy on the part of the NPP,” he asserted.

Affirming that the UDP has consistently supported Mayor Lowe, Sonko dismissed Saidy’s claims that the party has abandoned her. He explained that the recent turbulent period in the country, including the killing of police officers and the unjust arrest of innocent citizens, especially UDP supporters, diverted attention away from celebrating Mayor Lowe’s recent achievements.

“We have celebrated every achievement made by Mayor Lowe since her first term in office, and we will continue to celebrate her,” he added.

Sonko urged Saidy to refrain from speaking about the mayor’s success without meaningful contributions, especially considering his role as the Deputy Youth Adviser. He concluded by expressing disappointment in how some young people in the country have become pawns in political games, driven solely by their self-interest and without regard for their reputations, which he attributed to Saidy’s failure in his position as Deputy National Youth Adviser to the President.

