Empowering Girls’ Education: ‘Shine Light in Girls’ Education’ Donates Learning Materials to 70 Girls

- Advertisement -

By: Dawda Baldeh

Shine Light in Girls’ Education Gambia, an organization dedicated to empowering girls’ education in the Gambia, recently donated learning materials to seventy girls across four regions in the country.

- Advertisement -

The organization has experienced rapid growth over the years, starting with six girls in 2020 and now sponsoring seventy girls in 2023.

Ebrima Fadera, the President of Shine Light in Girls’ Education Gambia, emphasized the importance of supporting girls’ education, highlighting that they are key contributors to the socioeconomic development of any country.

“The organization has also expanded its activities to include advocacy against female genital mutilation (FGM) and supporting women in small businesses,” Fadera said.

Mr. Fadera commented on the contribution of his German partners to the growth of the organization in Gambia.

- Advertisement -

“We started in 2020 with only six (6) girls; in 2021, we expanded the support to forty-seven (47) girls, thereafter in 2022, we supported sixty-seven (67), and finally in 2023, we are supporting seventy (70) girls. We aim for the number to increase annually,” he explained.

Honorable Sarata Ceesay, former Speaker of the Children’s National Assembly, encouraged the beneficiaries to make the best use of the donated equipment for their academic growth.

She acknowledged societal norms that hinder girls’ education and urged the girls to be committed and determined to achieve their goals.

“To you, the girls, I encourage you all to believe in yourselves and make the best use of the opportunity. With commitment and dedication, you can achieve your desired goals with the necessary support,” she said.

- Advertisement -

Tijan Fadera, Shine Light in Girls’ Education regional coordinator, highlighted the organization’s contribution to the development of girls’ education in various communities.

“We are engaged in activities such as awareness campaigns to promote the importance of educating girls. Through our support, many parents who previously found it difficult to send their girls to school are now able to do so,” he explained.

He also echoed similar sentiments on the importance of educating and giving equal opportunities to girl children.

Amie Manga, one of the beneficiaries, expressed gratitude to Shine Light in Girls’ Education Gambia for their timely support. She emphasized that educating a girl child means educating a whole nation.

Each of the seventy beneficiaries received a complete set of school materials, including uniforms, books, shoes, bags, and other learning materials.