Former BAC CEO: It is ‘difficult to adhere to 40% and 60% requirement as contained in the Local Government Act’

By Mama A. Touray

Mam Sait Jallow, the former CEO of Brikama Area Council, has told the Local Government Commission of Inquiry that the Council’s overhead costs, including salaries and fuel, hindered compliance with the Local Government Act which provides that 40% of the revenue should be used in the council while 60% should be plough back for the development of the area.

During his testimony on sand mining, he revealed that although mining was occurring, the Council did not receive its due benefits. He noted the Geology Department oversaw the mining of sand and gravel, yet the Council saw no financial gain.

Despite engaging with the Government, the Council’s efforts to secure benefits from regional mining activities remained unsuccessful. He highlighted the Mines and Quarry Act’s provision for a 40% Council benefit from mining, which he affirmed was not being fulfilled by the Geology Department.

When asked why they did not adhere to the provision of the Local Government Act which provides that 40% of the revenue should be used in the council while 60% should be plough back for the development of the area, the witness said “The overhead cost such as salaries and other administrative expenses like fuel of the Council made it difficult to adhere to 40% and 60% requirement as contained in the Local Government Act”.

Lead counsel Gomez asked if it was normal to spend one million dalasi on fuel for a month and the witness responded “Yes, it depends on the circumstances”.

The witness was asked to provide the 2018 and 2019 financial statements, income and expenditure for the Brikama Area Council on or before his next appearance before the Commission.

Former CEO Jallow was informed about an audit finding that some of the markets have no toilet facilities and the vendors go to the neighbourhoods to use their toilets which he said is true.

He added that he was part of the committee but was quick to state that the committee was not active and that “Commitment was lacking from the members”.

Jallow agreed with Lead Counsel Gomez that the councillors did not represent their people well. Gomez further told him “It is unimaginable that some toilets do not have toilets when millions are being collected from the people”.

He said there was a means to construct toilets, but it was not constructed.