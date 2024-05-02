BAC Revenue Collector Admits Suppressing D145,650 Council Fund

- Advertisement -

By: Mama A. Touray

Alieu Sanneh, the revenue collector for Brikama Area Council, has admitted to suppressing D145,600 of council funds during the ongoing Local Government Commission of Inquiry.

Two letters from the Council addressed to Sanneh regarding the suppressed revenue were submitted as evidence. These letters included the Internal Audit Unit Report against him and the report of an independent finding against him.

Sanneh acknowledged some of the findings against him and responded by disputing others, although he later misplaced the letter he wrote to the Council.

Lead Counsel Patrick Gomez then asked Sanneh if he agreed with the finding of D145,650 against him. Sanneh responded that he couldn’t recall it precisely as it was about five years ago.

Counsel Gomez reminded Sanneh that he had previously admitted in writing to the Council that the suppressed amount was D145,600. Sanneh affirmed, saying, “Yes, that is true. I agree.”

When asked if he had repaid the money, Sanneh mentioned that he had started making payments and had paid D50,000 to the Finance Director by January 1st, 2021, for which he received a receipt.

Sanneh also addressed a D164,600 audit query, admitting, “The audit finding against me is true. I was going through a difficult time and informed the Council about my situation. However, they did not take any action. I later used some of the money for personal expenses.”

When questioned if he had spent the entire amount on himself, Sanneh responded, “Yes,” but added that he doubted the exact amount as he believed he had spent D130,000. He said, “I do not think I spent D164,600.”

Sanneh further testified that in 2013, he suffered an injury but was not granted sick leave by the Council. Nevertheless, he continued to receive his salary while at home.

Acknowledging his wrongdoing, Sanneh admitted, “I used the money because of my condition, but I knew it was wrong.”

Counsel Gomez commended Sanneh’s honesty but expressed concern over the deceit and fraud within the Brikama Area Council.

Sanneh stated that he did not have possession of his cash books for 2018, 2021, 2023, and 2024 as he was no longer working for the Council.

Chairperson Jainaba Bah asked Sanneh if he had not returned to work since 2020, to which he admitted.

To verify Sanneh’s claim that he used to deposit all collections into the Eco Bank account of the Council, the account statement from Eco Bank was provided to show his deposits.

Sanneh mentioned having vision issues and had left his glasses at home. Counsel Gomez requested a copy of the bank statement for Sanneh to take home, which was granted.