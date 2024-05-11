Saturday, May 11, 2024

FaBB Officially Launched: Chief Launcher Pledges $1 Million to Support FaBB

By: Dawda Baldeh

The Fatoumata Bah-Barrow Foundation (FaBB) marked a significant milestone with its official launch ceremony at the prestigious International Conference Center on Friday. The event, graced by esteemed guests and supporters, symbolized years of dedicated efforts in uplifting the lives of vulnerable Gambians across the nation.

At the heart of this momentous occasion was the generous pledge of one million dollars by the Chief Launcher, Alhaji Mohammed Indimi, demonstrating a profound commitment to supporting FaBB’s mission and initiatives.

Established in 2017, FaBB has swiftly become a beacon of hope and a catalyst for positive change, earning widespread recognition and trust within the country. The foundation’s core focus on empowering impoverished communities, disadvantaged women, youth, children, and vulnerable groups has been instrumental in transforming countless lives.

One of FaBB’s notable initiatives highlighted during the launch is its nationwide celebration for newborns on New Year’s Day. This heartwarming tradition involves presenting gifts and cash prizes to babies born at midnight or shortly after, fostering a spirit of joy and celebration across various health facilities nationwide.

During the launch event, deserving individuals and entities were honored with awards for their exceptional contributions to FaBB’s growth and impact. The outpouring of support from attendees, including additional pledges, underscored the collective dedication to FaBB’s noble cause.

Betty Ceesay, a prominent figure, lauded FaBB for its embodiment of unity and unwavering commitment to transforming lives through targeted programs and strategic partnerships. Her sentiments echoed the sentiments of many, recognizing FaBB as one of the most successful and impactful foundations in the country.

First Lady Fatoumata Bah-Barrow, deeply moved by the event’s significance, expressed profound gratitude and joy, emphasizing the pivotal role of FaBB in fostering positive change and addressing critical needs such as medical assistance, water provision, food aid, and more.

The presence of distinguished guests from national and international levels further underscored FaBB’s growing influence and importance in the realm of humanitarian efforts. The First Lady reiterated FaBB’s steadfast commitment to promoting and enhancing the well-being of vulnerable individuals and communities, reaffirming its role as a catalyst for lasting change and progress.

As FaBB embarks on this new chapter following its official launch, the foundation remains steadfast in its mission to uplift, empower, and transform lives, guided by a spirit of compassion, unity, and unwavering dedication to making a meaningful difference in the lives of those most in need.

