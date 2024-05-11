The Role of Scientific Research in Gambian Senior Secondary Schools

- Advertisement -

By: Kodou Jeng Gaye

In The Gambia, kickstarting scientific research in senior secondary schools is vital for several reasons.

Stimulating Curiosity and Critical Thinking: Introducing research at this level nurtures curiosity and critical thinking skills among students, encouraging them to explore, question, and solve real-world problems.

Connecting Theory with Practice: Research bridges the gap between theory and practice, allowing students to apply classroom knowledge practically. It helps them understand the relevance of science in addressing societal issues and driving technological progress.

Cultivating Innovation and Entrepreneurship: By fostering a research-oriented mindset, schools inspire future innovators and entrepreneurs. This empowers students to contribute to economic growth by harnessing The Gambia’s untapped potential in various fields.

Tackling Local and Global Challenges: Research empowers students to address local and global challenges, such as food insecurity and climate change, by developing sustainable solutions tailored to their communities.

Enhancing Academic Excellence and Opportunities: Engaging in research enhances academic excellence, strengthens college applications, and opens doors to scholarships and mentorship opportunities. It equips students with valuable skills sought after by universities and employers.

In conclusion, starting scientific research in Gambian senior secondary schools is an investment in the future. It cultivates a generation of scientifically literate and socially responsible citizens, paving the way for a brighter, more prosperous future for The Gambia.

Kodou Jeng Gaye

President and Founder

Women in STEM Gambia