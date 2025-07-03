GAP Calls for Sacking of Minister Jobe and Abdoulie Sayang Over Russian Fuel Scandal

- Advertisement -

By: Michaella Faith Wright

The Gambia Action Party (GAP) is calling for the immediate dismissal of Energy Minister Abdoulie Jobe and Abdoulie Sayang of GNPC, following their alleged involvement in the controversial Russian fuel importation saga.

In a press statement issued on Tuesday, GAP Secretary General and Party Leader Musa Ousainou Yali Batchilly expressed deep concern over revelations from the ongoing National Assembly Select Committee investigation into the fuel deal.

“We are deeply troubled that while the Gambian people suffer under the weight of rising fuel prices and economic hardship, those entrusted with public trust are allegedly involved in actions that compromise the national interest,” Batchilly said.

He called on President Adama Barrow to act decisively. “If the President is truly committed to fighting corruption, this is the moment for him to demonstrate leadership. We strongly and unequivocally call on him to relieve Minister Abdoulie Jobe and Mr Abdoulie Sayang of their duties with immediate effect,” he stated.

Batchilly added that such action would affirm Barrow’s declared zero-tolerance stance on corruption and serve as a deterrent to others.

“It is time for the President to man up and show Gambians that his anti-corruption rhetoric is more than just words,” he stressed. “The people deserve transparency and a government that puts the national interest first.”