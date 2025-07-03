NHRC Holds Two-Day Capacity Building for Twenty-Five Prison Officers on Human Rights

- Advertisement -

Written by: Mama A. Touray

In line with the TRRC recommendation that the capacity of prison officers be strengthened to prevent alleged rights abuses against prisoners, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), in collaboration with its partners, organised a two-day capacity-building training for twenty-five prison officers in Bakadaji.

- Advertisement -

This initiative is part of a broader programme involving fifty prison officers, who will be trained in two batches on the promotion and protection of human rights.

Commissioner Halimatou, speaking on behalf of the National Human Rights Commission, stated that their engagement with the Gambia Prison Services is grounded in a shared vision of a correctional system that respects the dignity of every individual, promotes rehabilitation, and ensures humane treatment of persons in custody.

The representative of the National Security Adviser, Landing Kinteh, stated that the continued capacity building of prison officers stems from the human rights abuses revealed during the TRRC hearings, which recommended strengthening the capacity of prison personnel.

“In order to restore the culture of human rights in The Gambia, the NHRC, in partnership with the government, has been providing capacity-building programmes to prison officers to foster a human rights culture in the prisons and ensure that past violations do not occur again,” he added.

- Advertisement -

Highlighting the commitment of the European Union, the EU representative stated that this capacity building is a continuation of their shared commitment to strengthening a justice system anchored in the rule of law and respect for human dignity.

“By deepening the knowledge and understanding of international human rights law and strategies for addressing sexual and gender-based violence among prison officers, we are taking meaningful steps towards reform within The Gambia’s prison service,” he said.

The Director General of the Gambia Prison Service, Ansumana Manneh, stated that this training is a celebration of the strides they are making in incorporating a human rights-based approach into their daily operations.

He added, “This training programme reflects our values, our commitment to upholding the rule of law, and our collective resolve to align our work with both national and international standards, including the UN Standard Minimum Rules for the Treatment of Prisoners, also known as the Nelson Mandela Rules.”

- Advertisement -

The Director General also assured the public of the prison service’s unwavering commitment to upholding human rights, enhancing transparency, and building public trust.