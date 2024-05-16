PPP Party Leader Kebba E Jallow’s Speech Honors Sir Dawda Kairaba Jawara on His Centennial Birthday

- Advertisement -

Ladies and gentlemen,

Today, we come together to celebrate a momentous occasion in the history of our nation. One hundred years ago, a visionary leader was born whose impact on The Gambia would resonate for generations to come. It is both an honor and a privilege for me, as the Secretary General and Party Leader of the People’s Progressive Party (PPP), to stand before you and pay tribute to the extraordinary life and legacy of Sir Dawda Kairaba Jawara, the founding father and first elected President of our beloved country.

Sir Dawda’s journey to the presidency was not only a testament to his remarkable leadership qualities but also to the enduring spirit of the PPP, which he helped establish as the dominant political force in our nation. Under the banner of the PPP, Sir Dawda galvanized support from all corners of society, leading to his historic election as the first president of an independent Gambia.

Throughout his tenure, Sir Dawda exemplified the core values of the PPP: inclusivity, social justice, and economic progress. From the moment he took office, he worked tirelessly to build a nation where every citizen had the opportunity to thrive and succeed. His dedication to democratic principles and his commitment to serving the people of The Gambia earned him the respect and admiration of his fellow citizens and the international community alike.

As we celebrate Sir Dawda’s centennial birthday, let us not only honor his memory but also reaffirm our allegiance to the principles and ideals of the PPP. Let us rededicate ourselves to the pursuit of a Gambia that is fair, just, and prosperous for all its citizens.

On behalf of the People’s Progressive Party and the entire nation, I extend my heartfelt gratitude to Sir Dawda for his selfless service, his visionary leadership, and his unwavering commitment to the betterment of our country. May his legacy continue to inspire us as we strive to build upon the foundations he laid and fulfill the promise of a brighter future for The Gambia.

Happy 100th birthday, Sir Dawda! Thank you for a life well-lived and a legacy that will endure for eternity.