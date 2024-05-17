Friday, May 17, 2024

Arrest Made: Online Sex Scammer Targeting Gambian Girls Caught

1723
- Advertisement -

By: Dawda Baldeh

Authorities have apprehended an accused online sex scammer who allegedly engaged in sexual activities with numerous Gambian girls, promising them an opportunity to travel to the United States.

- Advertisement -

According to a reliable source, the perpetrator pretended to be a Caucasian (white) American online to entice young girls into sexual activities with him here in The Gambia. He allegedly used a fake Facebook account of a white man to make promises of a trip to America in exchange for sexual favors.

It was discovered that the fake account was used to inform one of the girls that she would only be taken to America if she engaged in a sexual relationship with his Gambian associate (the perpetrator himself), so they could travel together as a couple.

The fake account then provided the girl with a local (Gambian) number, which, according to the Caucasian man, belongs to his associate in The Gambia. The girl proceeded to reach out to him.

This alleged sex scammer informed the girl that his Caucasian friend had informed him about her.

- Advertisement -

Alarmed by the suspicion of the scam, a plan was devised to catch the suspect, and the police were contacted. The alleged perpetrator was apprehended following a meeting with the girl at a residence where intimate relations were anticipated to occur.

During their interaction with the perpetrator, he allegedly dubiously informed the girl that if she did not engage in sexual activities with him, she would not receive the necessary documents to travel to America. Furthermore, he allegedly required her to have sexual relations with him three times daily to pass a certain test.

The matter was reported to, and is being handled by, the Sukuta Police.

Previous article
PPP Party Leader Kebba E Jallow’s Speech Honors Sir Dawda Kairaba Jawara on His Centennial Birthday

RELATED ARTICLES

Popular Posts

Advertisement
The Fatu Network is the leading online news provider in The Gambia. The Fatu Network focuses on the truth, however inconvenient. It reports events from an independent and detached point of view. The Fatu Network owes allegiance to only The Gambia and the voiceless common Gambian man and woman. The need for Gambians to live in a country where the best traditions and ideals of democracy are recognized, appreciated and practiced is what led to the establishment of The Fatu Network. The Fatu Network is hugely committed to principles of justice, individual freedoms and liberties and for the state to defend and protect the fundamental rights and freedoms of citizens and also for the state to create conditions for their political, social, economic and other development. The Fatu Network’s motto is, “Truth then Justice”.
Facebook Instagram Twitter Vimeo Youtube

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© Copyright 2019 - The Fatu Network - - Site by DigiTech Solutions