Journalists empowered: CBG’s intensive three-day training culminates in certification for participants

By Hadram Hydara

The Central Bank of The Gambia (CBG) has completed a training programme for journalists from various media outlets, including news editors, reporters, and media proprietors, on understanding, writing, and reporting intricate financial and economic issues for public awareness.

The three-day training featured interactive presentations and Q&A sessions led by seasoned finance, economics, and banking experts. It covered the CBG’s role and mandate, and how journalists can obtain financial information from the Bank to enrich their stories’ perspective.

The experts were also joined by seasoned journalists and media proprietors, both in print and broadcast, who have extensive experience in journalism. Their role was to guide journalists and impart their knowledge and expertise on reporting complex issues accurately.

Paul Mendy, serving as the second deputy governor of the Central Bank of The Gambia on behalf of the governor, said the public’s lack of understanding or appreciation for the Bank’s efforts stems from an information gap. Consequently, the initiative aims to enhance journalists’ capacity to clarify and effectively convey the Bank’s complex financial reports to the public.

Muhammed S Bah, the president of the Gambia Press Union (GPU), called for a two-way relationship between the media and the Bank, highlighting the Bank’s considerable impact on the Gambia’s economy. He also stressed the importance of journalists understanding the Bank’s duties and mastering the complexities of financial and economic reporting to effectively simplify these concepts for the public.

Upon completing the three-day training session, every participant received certification signed by the governor of the Central Bank for their understanding of the Bank’s functions, operations, and outcomes.