BCC mayor explores new opportunities for Banjulians with IRE

By Dawda Baldeh

The Mayor of Banjul City Council, Rohey Malick Lowe, has secured new prospects for the citizens of Banjul through a membership agreement with the Institute of the Region of Europe (IRE).

This agreement marks Banjul as the first city in the subregion to gain acceptance into the IRE after extensive discussions.

The Gambia’s sole female mayor is in Austria for the 4GameChanger Festival 2024. During the festival, Mayor Lowe, who was invited to discuss Africa-Europe Relations, expressed that it presented a significant opportunity to seek benefits for the people of Banjul.

“I was requested to propose the future of Europe – Africa relations, especially in the area of gender equality,” she said.

She added: “I engaged in discussions on empowering women and youths, especially in the domain of agriculture.”

Mayor Lowe expressed enthusiasm as organizations with significant financial resources and capacity reached agreements with BCC to establish partnerships.

“Am happy to announce that Banjul is now a member of The Institute of the Regions of Europe after months of discussions and lobbying.

“This membership will open more doors for development projects to flow into our city,” she disclosed.”

She acknowledged that Banjul is the first African city to be accepted, and she also recognized her contribution, understanding that the council is currently facing challenges.

Mayor Lowe conveyed her deep appreciation to the President of the Institute of Regions of Europe and his team for their hospitality and for placing their trust in the city of Banjul.

The Institute of the Regions of Europe (IRE) functions as a communication platform for regions, towns, businesses, investors, academia, and administrations, and it focuses on creating networks to advocate for regional and local interests.