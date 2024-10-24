Rising Rent in The Gambia: Tenants and Landlords Voice Concerns Over Soaring Costs

- Advertisement -

By: Michaella Faith Wright

The rising cost of rent in The Gambia is placing significant strain on tenants, with many struggling to keep up with frequent increases in housing and shop rental prices. As the housing market tightens, both tenants and landlords are expressing frustrations and calling for government intervention to ease the situation.

Abdoulie Jobe, a landlord with three houses and shops in Latrikunda German, shared insights with The Fatu Network. With over 20 years of experience, Jobe said he rents out rooms and parlors for D1,000 monthly and does not require advance payments. His shops are also rented for D1,000.

Jobe expressed the joy of having close relationships with tenants and the sense of community it fosters. “It’s a blessing to see my children play with the tenants’ children. We live like family,” he said.

However, Jobe admitted that managing rental income is not always smooth. Some tenants struggle to pay rent on time, with delays often extending into subsequent months. “Sometimes they owe me for three months, but they settle it when they can,” Jobe explained. Despite these challenges, he remains lenient. “I don’t depend on rent for survival, and I make water bills free for my tenants. I also installed individual electricity meters to avoid disputes over power bills.”

Jobe urged other landlords to show compassion. “We are one people. Let’s avoid treating our houses as strict businesses and offer reasonable rents to ease the burden on tenants.”

Peter Anozie, a Nigerian businessman who has lived in The Gambia for 12 years, lamented the steady rise in rent prices. “House and shop rents have become too expensive. Landlords don’t even notify us about increases; they just add 15% or more without notice,” he said.

Anozie noted how these rent hikes affect both personal and business lives. “We are struggling to manage. Business is no longer the same, and sales have dropped drastically. Landlords should reconsider and reduce rent prices to help us survive.”

He emphasized that sudden evictions are another challenge. “We need more time to pay rent. Being thrown out is harsh, especially for those with families to care for. If rents were affordable, we wouldn’t have to struggle every month.”

Anozie called for government intervention, urging officials to regulate material costs and rental rates. “If construction materials become more affordable, landlords might reduce rents. The Gambia is a peaceful country, but high rents are discouraging visitors and businesses from staying.”

Amie Camara, a landlady in Bijilo, also shared her experiences. “Renovating houses has become more expensive, and some tenants fail to pay rent on time, adding to our challenges,” she said.

Camara highlighted the importance of understanding between landlords and tenants. “We need cooperation to manage these issues, especially since we, too, have families to support.”

Tenants like Fatou Baldeh from Bijilo echoed similar concerns. “Rent prices keep increasing, and even Gambians like me are struggling. Some of us don’t want to move back to family homes, but the rent is unbearable. Agents are worsening the situation, charging fees as high as D5,000—equivalent to one month’s rent.”

She pleaded with landlords to ease the burden. “We only have one Gambia, and many of us have nowhere else to go.”

Single Mother Appeals for Support

Ida Sonko, a mother of four living in Bijilo, shared the harsh realities of her situation. “It’s been hard managing rent and caring for my children. I’ve even been evicted before,” she said.

To make ends meet, Sonko does laundry for others. “Life has become more difficult since rents started rising. I need help to survive, and the government must step in and talk to landlords about affordable housing.”

Conclusion

The stories from tenants and landlords highlight the growing challenges posed by rising rents in The Gambia. As prices increase across the country, both tenants and landlords are calling for understanding, fairness, and government intervention to ease the burden. While video interviews could have added more depth to these stories, many tenants feared appearing on camera, reflecting their apprehension about landlord-tenant relations.