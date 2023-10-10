BAC suspends 7 staff members over nepotism, corruption

- Advertisement -

By: Hadram Hydara

The Establishment and Appointment Committee of the Brikama Area Council (BAC) has approved the indefinite suspension of 7 staff members proposed by the council’s Chairman Yankuba Darboe on the grounds of alleged corruption, nepotism, and unapproved payroll inclusion.

The Chairman’s office recommended the indefinite suspension of Mr. Alhagie Jeng, Mr. Sulayman Jeng, Mr. Malick Jeng, Mr. Omar Saidykhan, Mr. Bai Sait Jeng, Mr. Ebrima Jallow, and Mr. Muhammed Ebrima Jallow in a memo dated October 4, which was forwarded to the Establishment and Appointment Committee.

In the memo, the director of finance at the council, Mr. Alhagie Jeng, has been accused of hiring his family members without following proper procedures. Mr. Sulayman Jeng, who is believed to be employed due to nepotism, has also been accused of fraudulent activities in the council.

Malick Jeng, who was employed without due process, is alleged to have been involved in financial mismanagement. Bai Sait Jeng, brother of Sulayman Jeng, was also employed without due process and is accused of financial mismanagement.

Ebrima Jallow, the acting manager of License, is accused of violating protocols and rules. He is also alleged to have enrolled his son, Muhammed Ebrima Jallow, on the council’s payroll even though he has never worked for the council.

According to the memo from the chairman’s office, Muhammed Ebrima Jallow is only on the council’s payroll because his father works there.

The memo from the chairman’s office has further called for the suspension of seven license revenue collectors who have been accused of suppressing the council’s revenue for the months of August and September 2023.

The memo also identifies the individuals who have been implicated as Alfusainey Colley, Assan Fatty, Binta Fatty, Buba Jabang, Famara Sanyang, Kebba Jammeh, and Momodou Lamin Saidykhan. The Establishment and Appointment Committee promised to invite all the affected individuals on Wednesday, October 11.