An Open Letter to President Adama Barrow on the Healthcare System

OPINION

By: Saidina Alieu Jarjou, Political and Civil Rights Activist

Mr President, I present compliments to you and write to express my deep concerns about the current state of the healthcare system in our motherland, The Gambia. I am putting it to you to humbly request your attention and support in addressing the challenges confronted by our healthcare sector and in ensuring all sovereign citizens have access to it. Be informed that the healthcare system is a critical component of any nation’s well-being, and it directly impacts the lives and health of its citizens.

Unfortunately, many citizens, especially those in rural areas, face significant challenges in accessing quality healthcare services. The quality of services often falls short of the standards we aspire to. There are disparities in healthcare access, with rural areas having limited access to healthcare services compared to urban areas. This results in unequal access to healthcare, particularly for rural and underserved communities. Also, high out-of-pocket healthcare expenses, coupled with low income levels, make it financially challenging for many Gambians to access healthcare. The cost of medical consultations, medicines, and treatment can be prohibitive for some individuals and families.

You will be surprised to know that our healthcare infrastructure needs significant improvement, and our healthcare professionals often work under challenging conditions due to resource constraints. This has resulted in difficulties for the general population in accessing adequate healthcare services, sometimes leading to undue suffering, especially among the most vulnerable members of our society.

I encourage your government to engage with stakeholders, including healthcare professionals, civil society organizations, and the international community, to collaborate on healthcare initiatives and reforms. Together, we can work towards a healthier and more prosperous Gambia.

I am confident that, under your leadership, the healthcare system in The Gambia can undergo significant improvements. Your dedication to the well-being of our nation is highly appreciated, and I believe that with the right initiatives and support, we can build the healthier, more prosperous Gambia we want to see.

Yours in nation development
Saidina Alieu Jarjou
Political and Civil Rights Activist

